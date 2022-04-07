TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - March 2022

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for March 2022.

TSX welcomed 11 new issuers in March 2022, compared with 11 in the previous month and 27 in March 2021. The new listings were five exchange traded funds, two closed end funds, one industrial products & services company, one real estate company, one clean technology company and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in March 2022 increased 348% compared to the previous month, and were flat compared to March 2021. The total number of financings in March 2022 was 69, compared with 38 the previous month and 81 in March 2021.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed 12 new issuers in March 2022, compared with 13 in the previous month and nine in March 2021. The new listings were nine capital pool companies, one mining company and two oil & gas companies. Total financings raised in March 2022 increased 53% compared to the previous month, but were down 55% compared to March 2021. There were 105 financings in March 2022, compared with 93 in the previous month and 192 in March 2021.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for March 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



March 2022 February 2022 March 2021 Issuers Listed 1,778 1,772 1,690 New Issuers Listed 11 11 27 IPOs 7 9 24 Graduates from TSXV 2 2 2 Issues Listed 2,464 2,455 2,349 IPO Financings Raised $265,395,820 $26,559,561 $920,685,150 Secondary Financings Raised $5,100,005,535 $629,921,380 $4,345,754,876 Supplemental Financings Raised $547,675,450 $663,393,873 $597,128,000 Total Financings Raised $5,913,076,805 $1,319,874,814 $5,863,568,026 Total Number of Financings 69 38 81 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,356,997,023,372 $4,193,948,694,030 $3,675,099,475,534

Year-to-date Statistics

2022 2021 % change New Issuers Listed 44 71 -38.0 IPOs 34 55 -38.2 Graduates from TSXV 6 12 -50.0 IPO Financings Raised $348,223,297 $3,491,898,726 -90.0 Secondary Financings Raised $6,209,972,184 $12,674,347,415 -51.0 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,290,920,683 $758,642,812 +70.2 Total Financings Raised $7,849,116,164 $16,924,888,953 -53.6 Total Number of Financings 155 205 -24.4 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,356,997,023,372 $3,675,099,475,534 +18.6

TSX Venture Exchange **



March 2022 February 2022 March 2021 Issuers Listed 1,900 1,897 1,888 New Issuers Listed 12 13 9 IPOs 10 11 4 Graduates to TSX 2 2 2 Issues Listed 2,010 2,000 1,987 IPO Financings Raised $15,243,030 $38,725,000 $89,557,553 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $205,262,341 $61,892,888 $542,958,827 Supplemental Financings Raised $452,069,326 $337,735,078 $853,833,204 Total Financings Raised $672,574,697 $438,352,966 $1,486,349,584 Total Number of Financings 105 93 192 Market Cap Listed Issues 99,520,647,853 $95,447,421,039 $91,289,533,618

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change New Issuers Listed 34 22 +54.5 IPOs 27 13 +107.7 Graduates to TSX 6 12 -50.0 IPO Financings Raised $95,745,780 $117,757,753 -18.7 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $305,392,238 $1,169,109,609 -73.9 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,358,989,420 $2,197,900,476 -38.2 Total Financings Raised $1,760,127,438 $3,484,767,838 -49.5 Total Number of Financings 320 524 -38.9 Market Cap Listed Issues 99,520,647,853 $91,289,533,618 +9.0

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during March 2022:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund TOWR BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund GRNI Brookfield Business Corporation BBUC CI Bio-Revolution ETF CDNA CI Digital Security ETF CBUG Evolve Enhanced FANGMA Index ETF TECE Firm Capital Property Trust FCD.UN H2O Innovation Inc. HEO PIMCO Multi-Sector Income Fund PIX.UN Sustainable Real Estate Dividend Fund MSRE.UN Valeo Pharma Inc. VPH

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Bow Lake Capital Corp. BLCC.P Clover Leaf Capital Corp. CLVR.P Flying Nickel Mining Corp. FLYN Grosvenor CPC I Inc. GRVA.P Helium Evolution Incorporated HEVI Icarus Capital Corp. ICRS.P Impact Acquisitions Corp. IMPC.P Intertidal Capital Corp. TIDE.P Kua Investments Inc. KUAI.P LDB Capital Corp. LDB.P Pender Street Capital Corp. PCP.P Source Rock Royalties Ltd. SRR

