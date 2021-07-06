TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - June 2021

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced June 2021 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



June 2021 May 2021 June 2020 Volume 14,728,996,140 15,192,641,674 17,529,266,123 Value $245,667,670,923 $228,103,038,801 $229,085,207,892 Transactions 28,095,571 27,710,409 30,742,390







Daily Averages





Volume 669.5 million 759.6 million 796.8 million Value $11,166.7 million $11,405.2 million $10,413.0 million Transactions 1,277,071 1,385,520 1,397,381

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change Volume 113,604,336,023 96,842,938,444 +17.3 Value $1,479,087,453,686 $1,345,999,785,554 +9.9 Transactions 185,868,621 197,374,644 -5.8







Daily Averages





Volume 908.8 million 768.6 million +18.2 Value $11,832.7 million $10,682.5 million +10.8 Transactions 1,486,949 1,566,465 -5.1

Toronto Stock Exchange



June 2021 May 2021 June 2020 Volume 8,507,070,106 8,535,291,890 11,383,756,205 Value $220,588,313,705 $203,950,853,880 $208,785,719,740 Transactions 23,269,137 22,794,797 26,741,333 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 20,165.58 19,730.99 15,515.22







Daily Averages





Volume 386.7 million 426.8 million 517.4 million Value $10,026.7 million $10,197.5 million $9,490.3 million Transactions 1,057,688 1,139,740 1,215,515

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change Volume 58,256,241,690 65,220,672,083 -10.7 Value $1,312,682,375,137 $1,217,622,133,935 +7.8 Transactions 151,164,221 173,183,936 -12.7







Daily Averages





Volume 466.0 million 517.6 million -10.0 Value $10,501.5 million $9,663.7 million +8.7 Transactions 1,209,314 1,374,476 -12.0

TSX Venture Exchange *



June 2021 May 2021 June 2020 Volume 4,455,865,035 4,899,225,877 4,449,927,469 Value $3,152,915,428 $3,504,562,847 $1,740,469,357 Transactions 1,835,683 2,072,364 898,516 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 960.69 968.63 620.13







Daily Averages





Volume 202.5 million 245.0 million 202.3 million Value $143.3 million $175.2 million $79.1 million Transactions 83,440 103,618 40,842

Year-to-date Statistics

2021 2020 % Change Volume 42,096,685,535 22,353,418,056 +88.3 Value $28,709,162,453 $7,459,505,290 +284.9 Transactions 16,241,297 4,099,797 +296.1







Daily Averages





Volume 336.8 million 177.4 million +89.8 Value $229.7 million $59.2 million +287.9 Transactions 129,930 32,538 +299.3

TSX Alpha Exchange



June 2021 May 2021 June 2020 Volume 1,766,060,999 1,758,123,907 1,695,582,449 Value $21,926,441,790 $20,647,622,074 $18,559,018,795 Transactions 2,990,751 2,843,248 3,102,541







Daily Averages





Volume 80.3 million 87.9 million 77.1 million Value $996.7 million $1,032.4 million $843.6 million Transactions 135,943 142,162 141,025

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change Volume 13,251,408,798 9,268,848,305 +43.0 Value $137,695,916,096 $120,918,146,329 +13.9 Transactions 18,463,103 20,090,911 -8.1







Daily Averages





Volume 106.0 million 73.6 million +44.1 Value $1,101.6 million $959.7 million +14.8 Transactions 147,705 159,452 -7.4

Montreal Exchange



June 2021 May 2021 June 2020 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 13,053,388 12,842,349 10,585,226 Open Interest (Contracts) 10,037,006 9,679,818 8,171,302

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change Volume (Contracts) 74,148,813 66,258,003 +11.9 Open Interest (Contracts) 13,053,388 10,585,226 +23.3

*Includes NEX

All figures are as June 30, 2021. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all June trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

