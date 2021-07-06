TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - June 2021
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange
TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced June 2021 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.
All TMX Equities Marketplaces *
June 2021
May 2021
June 2020
Volume
14,728,996,140
15,192,641,674
17,529,266,123
Value
$245,667,670,923
$228,103,038,801
$229,085,207,892
Transactions
28,095,571
27,710,409
30,742,390
Daily Averages
Volume
669.5 million
759.6 million
796.8 million
Value
$11,166.7 million
$11,405.2 million
$10,413.0 million
Transactions
1,277,071
1,385,520
1,397,381
Year-to-date Statistics
2021
2020
% Change
Volume
113,604,336,023
96,842,938,444
+17.3
Value
$1,479,087,453,686
$1,345,999,785,554
+9.9
Transactions
185,868,621
197,374,644
-5.8
Daily Averages
Volume
908.8 million
768.6 million
+18.2
Value
$11,832.7 million
$10,682.5 million
+10.8
Transactions
1,486,949
1,566,465
-5.1
Toronto Stock Exchange
June 2021
May 2021
June 2020
Volume
8,507,070,106
8,535,291,890
11,383,756,205
Value
$220,588,313,705
$203,950,853,880
$208,785,719,740
Transactions
23,269,137
22,794,797
26,741,333
S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^
20,165.58
19,730.99
15,515.22
Daily Averages
Volume
386.7 million
426.8 million
517.4 million
Value
$10,026.7 million
$10,197.5 million
$9,490.3 million
Transactions
1,057,688
1,139,740
1,215,515
Year-to-date Statistics
2021
2020
% Change
Volume
58,256,241,690
65,220,672,083
-10.7
Value
$1,312,682,375,137
$1,217,622,133,935
+7.8
Transactions
151,164,221
173,183,936
-12.7
Daily Averages
Volume
466.0 million
517.6 million
-10.0
Value
$10,501.5 million
$9,663.7 million
+8.7
Transactions
1,209,314
1,374,476
-12.0
TSX Venture Exchange*
June 2021
May 2021
June 2020
Volume
4,455,865,035
4,899,225,877
4,449,927,469
Value
$3,152,915,428
$3,504,562,847
$1,740,469,357
Transactions
1,835,683
2,072,364
898,516
S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^
960.69
968.63
620.13
Daily Averages
Volume
202.5 million
245.0 million
202.3 million
Value
$143.3 million
$175.2 million
$79.1 million
Transactions
83,440
103,618
40,842
Year-to-date Statistics
2021
2020
% Change
Volume
42,096,685,535
22,353,418,056
+88.3
Value
$28,709,162,453
$7,459,505,290
+284.9
Transactions
16,241,297
4,099,797
+296.1
Daily Averages
Volume
336.8 million
177.4 million
+89.8
Value
$229.7 million
$59.2 million
+287.9
Transactions
129,930
32,538
+299.3
TSX Alpha Exchange
June 2021
May 2021
June 2020
Volume
1,766,060,999
1,758,123,907
1,695,582,449
Value
$21,926,441,790
$20,647,622,074
$18,559,018,795
Transactions
2,990,751
2,843,248
3,102,541
Daily Averages
Volume
80.3 million
87.9 million
77.1 million
Value
$996.7 million
$1,032.4 million
$843.6 million
Transactions
135,943
142,162
141,025
Year-to-date Statistics
2021
2020
% Change
Volume
13,251,408,798
9,268,848,305
+43.0
Value
$137,695,916,096
$120,918,146,329
+13.9
Transactions
18,463,103
20,090,911
-8.1
Daily Averages
Volume
106.0 million
73.6 million
+44.1
Value
$1,101.6 million
$959.7 million
+14.8
Transactions
147,705
159,452
-7.4
Montreal Exchange
June 2021
May 2021
June 2020
Derivatives Volume (Contracts)
13,053,388
12,842,349
10,585,226
Open Interest (Contracts)
10,037,006
9,679,818
8,171,302
Year-to-date Statistics
2021
2020
% Change
Volume (Contracts)
74,148,813
66,258,003
+11.9
Open Interest (Contracts)
13,053,388
10,585,226
+23.3
*Includes NEX
All figures are as June 30, 2021. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all June trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
SOURCE TMX Group Inc.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/06/c9082.html