TMTG CEO Devin Nunes issues statement on the death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media & Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes issued the following statement today on the tragic passing of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski of Indiana:

“I'm shocked and dismayed by the death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and her two aides, Zach Potts and Emma Thomson. I had the privilege of working alongside Jackie on the Ways and Means Committee. She was an excellent committee member who cared deeply about the work we were doing and the overall cause for which we were fighting. I saw up close that Jackie worked extremely hard for her constituents and for the American people, and she had a particular passion for helping children. She was an exceptional public servant, and I'm lucky to say, she was a close friend of mine. I'll miss her deeply and will pray for her family and those of Zach Potts and Emma Thomson.”

