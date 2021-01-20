TMC Naihati Youth wing president resigns from post

ANI
Representative Image
Representative Image

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], January 21 (ANI): Naihati city Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth president Sanath Dey on Wednesday announced his resignation at a public meeting in Barrackpore.

Dey announced his resignation citing attacks by miscreants and a decline in his party affiliation.

TMC leaders like Perth Bhowmik and Madan Mitra participated in the meeting after Dey announced his resignation.

Although he was expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) yesterday, he eventually backed down in opposition to a section of local workers. Another name was added to the list of disharmonious TMC leaders.

Others who resigned from the TMC in the recent past are heavyweight leaders like Suvendu Adhikari, Jitendra Tiwari, and Silbhadra Datta.

This comes ahead of the highly anticipated West Bengal Assembly elections set to take place later in 2021.

The BJP has been aggressively campaigning in West Bengal over the past few months with top leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda visiting the state. (ANI)

Latest Stories

  • Reports: Blue Jays' deal with Michael Brantley not done

    The Toronto Blue Jays have not completed a deal with free agent outfielder Michael Brantley, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

  • George Springer deal changes everything for Blue Jays

    Signing George Springer will not just help the Blue Jays win more ballgames, it represents an entire paradigm shift for the franchise.

  • Philip Rivers announces retirement after 17 seasons: 'It's just time'

    After 17 seasons, the quarterback is ready to move on to the next phase of his life.

  • Rangers' Brendan Lemieux flops around in hilarious shot-block shift

    After losing an edge, Brendan Lemieux dove in front of a couple hard-nosed shots coming off the stick of Devils blueliner P.K. Subban.

  • Khabib Nurmagomedov contradicts Dana White's UFC return claims: 'Fights are not in these plans'

    Nurmagomedov spoke after Dana White implied the fighter was considering a return depending on what happens at UFC 257.

  • Mike Babcock speaks on former players' accusations for first time

    Mike Babcock (somewhat) acknowledged his faults while also disputing details surrounding some unflattering accusations made by his former star players.

  • NFC Championship: Packers-Buccaneers preview, live stream, NFL playoff schedule

    The NFC Championship Game features two Hall of Fame quarterbacks at different stages of their career in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

  • What has basketball learned from the Kyrie experience?

    It remains to be seen how Kyrie Irving will fit in with his superstar teammates James Harden and Kevin Durant on the Brooklyn Nets but the past couple of weeks have forced all basketball fans to wonder who the real Kyrie is and if in fact the 28-year-old is under-appreciated.

  • Lions agree to terms with Saints' Dan Campbell to be coach

    The Detroit Lions have landed the coach they coveted from the start of their search, agreeing to terms with Dan Campbell. The Lions announced the agreement with the New Orleans Saints tight ends coach on Wednesday, one day after formally introducing Brad Holmes as their general manager. Campbell will sign a six-year contract, according to a person familiar with the situation, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms of the deal were not released. “With more than 20 years of experience as both a coach and player in the National Football League, Dan knows the rigours of professional football and what it takes to be successful,” team owner Sheila Ford Hamp said in a statement. “He will help promote the culture we want to establish across our organization, while also bringing with him high energy, a respect for the game and an identity with which everyone can align themselves.” While Detroit did make Holmes one of four Black general managers in the NFL and team president Rod Wood thanked Rod Graves of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, which champions diversity in the NFL, for his assistance on Tuesday, the franchise followed a league-wide trend of hiring white head coaches. The Lions were one of seven teams looking for a head coach during this hiring cycle and so far only the New York Jets did not pick a white man. The Jets hired Robert Saleh, the son of Lebanese parents. Philadelphia and Houston, meanwhile, still have an opening for a head coach. The NFL has just four minority coaches: Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin, Washington's Ron Rivera, Miami's Brian Flores and Saleh, who is the first Muslim American coach in the league. The 44-year-old Campbell, who also had the title of assistant head coach with the Saints, has 11 years of experience in the NFL as a coach and 11 as a player. He was 5-7 as interim coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2015. Campbell, who is from Clifton, Texas, was a standout tight end at Texas A&M and was drafted in the third round by the New York Giants in 1999. He had 91 career receptions for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Giants, Dallas, Detroit and New Orleans. Campbell, who played for the Lions from 2006 to 2008, is the first former player to lead the franchise since Hall of Famer and two-time NFL champion Joe Schmidt was Detroit's coach from 1967-72. “Dan’s passion for this opportunity was evident throughout our interview process," Lions president Rod Wood said. “When we began the search for a head coach, it was imperative that we find the right leader who values our commitment to building a winning culture based on organizational alignment and collaboration. The leadership Dan has exemplified throughout his football career has prepared him for this next step, and we are excited to support him as our new head coach.” Hamp fired general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia in November. Patricia, a former New England defensive co-ordinator, was 13-29-1 in two-plus seasons as a first-time NFL head coach. The Lions finished 5-11 last season — their 13th season with double-digit losses this century — and have only one playoff victory since winning the 1957 NFL title. ___ Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Larry Lage, The Associated Press

  • Canadian brothers Marcello and Matteo Polisi eagerly await MLS SuperDraft

    Marcello and Matteo Polisi have turned heads on the soccer field at Simon Fraser University.On Thursday, the brothers from Coquitlam, B.C., hope to take their game to the next level at the 2021 MLS SuperDraft."It's very exciting. Both have professional ability, there's no doubt," said SFU head coach Clint Schneider."A lot of people think they're twins, which isn't the case," he added. "They're very distinct in the way that they play and their identity too."Marcelo, who turns 24 on Sunday, is a defensive midfielder who came up through the Vancouver Whitecaps academy ranks from ages 11 to 19. Matteo, 22, is an attacking midfielder who went into the Portland Timbers system after being released by the Whitecaps at age 15.Marcello is listed at five foot 10 and 165 pounds while Matteo is 5-10 and 160."Marcello is very good at building out of the back. He can defend as well. He's very good in the air for his size," said Schneider. "He's very strong and technically he's gifted as well — (he) can make any pass with his right foot or left foot."And Matteo is a gifted goal-scorer."Matteo was selected to the United Soccer Coaches' NCAA Division II All-America second team in 2019. In three years at SFU, he scored 36 goals and added 18 assists in 52 games.Marcello was the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year as a freshman in 2017. He started all 49 games he played over three seasons with six goals and seven assists.SFU fullback/centre back Chris Guerreiro, another product of the Whitecaps residency program, is also available in the draft. In all, 12 of the 174 draft-eligible players are Canadian.Expansion Austin FC has the first pick in the draft, which has been reduced to three rounds from four, followed by FC Cincinnati, Houston, D.C. United and Atlanta United.Vancouver has two picks in the first round: ninth overall and 23rd (obtained in a December 2018 trade that sent Erik Hurtado to Sporting Kansas City). Toronto will go 18th in the first round. CF Montreal, formerly known as the Montreal Impact, traded its first-round pick to Austin FC in the deal that brought Canadian defender Kamal Miller north of the border last month.it's a draft like no other given the havoc the COVID-19 pandemic has played with college schedules in 2020. There was also no MLS combine, which traditionally gives teams one last chance to evaluate talent ahead of the draft.Five players signed to Generation Adidas contracts will likely go high, given their talents and the fact that their deals with the league don't count against the salary cap. They are University of Washington centre back Ethan Bartlow, Wake Forest forward Calvin Harris, Virginia midfielder Bret Halsey, Clemson midfielder Philip Mayaka and Virginia Tech midfielder Daniel Pereira.The draft-eligible list includes another set of brothers: American twins Matt and Ben Di Rosa from the University of Maryland.With teams more and more focusing on their talent from their own academy and homegrown players, who come with a salary cap break of their own, the draft has diminished in stature in recent years.Witness Montreal in 2020, its first draft with coach Thierry Henry at the helm. The club had four picks and only used one, taking North Carolina defender Jeremy Kelly ninth overall and then promptly trading him to Colorado for US$75,000 in general allocation money. Montreal had previously traded away its second-round pick and elected to pass on all three of its picks in Rounds 3 and 4.Toronto also has the 45th, 64th and 72nd overall picks Thursday. Vancouver also picks 36th and 53rd while Montreal holds the 63rd and 65th selections.Four Canadians went in the top 20 of last year's draft led by Syracuse's Ryan Raposo going fourth overall to Vancouver. Wake Forest fullback Alistair Johnston was chosen 11th by expansion Nashville SC, Syracuse defender Nyal Higgins went 19th to Toronto and Connecticut forward Dayonn Harris was selected 20th by Real Salt Lake.Johnston became a regular for Nashville, making 18 appearances including 15 starts last season, and is currently in camp with Canada in Florida. Raposo saw action in 15 games (two starts) for the Whitecaps.While games hard to come by these days, the Polisi brothers have been working out together to maintain their fitness."it's extremely exciting," said Marcello. "(I'm) just hoping for the best. Fingers crossed. And hopefully all the work that I've put in over the years can come to light."The two brothers, who have a close bond along with older brother Luigi, have played together on a number of teams. Luigi played soccer at UBC."it's nice playing with someone in the middle of the park that you know so well and you've played with kind of growing up all your life, practising together and things like that," said Marcello. "So it makes it really easy and, at the end of the day, it benefits the team."Matteo went to Europe as an 18-year-old, training with Birmingham City and Derby County in England and FC Nuernberg in Germany. He can also play up front but usually lined up behind the striker at SFU."I love scoring and assisting goals, providing something for my team in the attack," he said.SFU has had two players taken in the draft since it joined the NCAA in 2010. The San Jose Earthquakes took Mamadi Camara in the second round (46th overall) in 2019 while Jovan Blagojevic went to the Vancouver Whitecaps during the third round (54th overall) in 2015.Canadians eligible in 2021 MLS SuperDraft:Don-Junior Bobe, forward, Repentigny, Que., Fairfield University.Sameer Fathazada, forward, Toronto, Fordham University.Chris Guerreiro, defender, Coquitlam, B.C., Simon Fraser University.Joel Harrison, defender, Langley, B.C., University of Michigan.Kyle Hiebert, defender, La Salle, Man., Missouri State University.Noah Jensen, midfielder, Courtice, Ont., Oakland University.Ryan Khedoo, midfielder, Brampton, Ont., University of Missouri-Kansas City.Marcello Polisi, midfielder, Coquitlam, B.C., Simon Fraser University.Matteo Polisi, midfielder, Coquitlam, B.C., Simon Fraser University.Kareve Richards, defender, Brampton, Ont., Mercer University.Brendan Skinner, defender, Surrey, B.C., Western Michigan University.Terrel Smith, defender, Burnaby, B.C., Santa Clara University.---Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 201 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • NFL world pays its respects to Philip Rivers, who is retiring after 17 seasons

    Tributes to Philip Rivers began pouring in on social media after he announced his retirement.

  • B.C. Lions sign offensive lineman Joel Figueroa to contract extension

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed offensive lineman Joel Figueroa to a contract extension. The six-foot-six, 320-pound Figueroa started 34 games — primarily at left tackle — with the Lions over the 2018 and 2019 seasons and was named the team’s nominee for CFL most outstanding lineman both years. Figueroa previously spent two seasons (2016-17) with the Edmonton Football Team, appearing in 33 games and making the switch to left tackle early in 2017. He first broke into the CFL in 2013 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats where he played three seasons and helped the team reach the Grey Cup on two occasions. Before joining the Ticats, Figueroa played five seasons with his hometown Miami Hurricanes in the college ranks. TWO ROUGHRIDERS OPT BACK INTO CONTRACTS REGINA — American wide receiver Demarcus Ayers and defensive back Christian Campbell have opted back into their contracts with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Ayers comes to the Roughriders after three seasons in the NFL with Chicago, New England and Pittsburgh. The University of Houston product was a seventh-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2016. Campbell was a sixth-round pick by Arizona in 2018. He spent parts of two seasons in the NFL with Arizona, New Orleans and San Francisco. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Adam Hadwin hopes to hit reset button in 2021 starting with American Express

    The self-doubt and frustration snowballed for Canadian golfer Adam Hadwin last season. "I felt like there was a number of tournaments where all it was was a missed putt in a certain moment to either get some momentum or keep momentum, and I wasn't able to make the putt or get up and down or get a good iron shot when I needed to," Hadwin said. "It seemed like every event I was close to playing well, making a run and getting into the top 10. And then I ended up finishing 50th." Compartmentalizing his frustration week to week proved difficult. One week started to bleed into the next. One minor mishap and he'd be back at that place of frustration. "It's very difficult. I had a very difficult time managing that last year, I just couldn't find a way to pull myself out of the funk," he said. "I would start off a week OK, and you know, fresh start and here we go. And then that one bad thing or one missed putt would happen during the first couple of rounds, and it was kind of right back where I started. "So hopefully that six weeks off has allowed my brain to kind of get out of its own way a little bit." Hadwin tees of what he hopes is a better 2021 on Thursday at the American Express Championship in La Quinta, Calif. He spent the month-and-a-half off visiting family, a break that "went by too fast." But now he's keen to hit the reset button. "I didn't end the year on a very great note. So, it was nice to take some time and just get away from it a little bit, and recharge the batteries and start the year out in a place that I'm comfortable in," Hadwin said. The 33-year-old from Abbotsford, B.C., finished fourth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in July, but his year petered out from that point. He missed three consecutive cuts to finish 2020, including The Masters in mid-November, and sits 158th in the FedEx Cup standings for 2020-21. The Players Championship had already started in mid-March when the NBA shut down due to COVID-19. The PGA Tour did the same the next day, and it would be two months before the circuit teed off again. The pandemic forced the cancellation or postponement of 11 tournaments. Hadwin, who was 54th in the FedEx Cup standings last season, said golf has been relatively lucky. "What we have done hasn't changed that much, at least the way that our sport is being conducted, the essence of the competition really hasn't changed," he said. "Some of the smaller things maybe, (such as) not as much locker-room access, or how we eat at tournaments, travel may be a little bit different, but not much has changed once you get inside the ropes." The shutdown last spring meant extra time with his young family. His wife Jessica gave birth to their daughter Maddox a year ago. "So, she was three months when everything shut down. And certainly my wife and I have talked quite a few times about how it'll be very crazy when she grows up, like these are things that will be written in textbooks, when she's learning, and that we actually went through it." It does feel eerie, he said, being in California, which has gone back into lockdown to battle the pandemic's second wave. His wife and daughter, however, are able to travel with him, since they drive from one tournament to the next. The break last spring also allowed Hadwin and his wife to launch the Hadwin Family Foundation in May. The Foundation's aim is to help couples struggling to become parents. The Hadwins struggled to get pregnant, and finally did through IVF (in vitro fertilization), which is a costly procedure. "At the end of it, when we came out with our daughter, for a few months, we were both looking at each other and just feeling very thankful that we were in a position financially to be able to afford what we did," Hadwin said. "We had tossed around the idea about starting a foundation for a while, and we just weren't sure maybe what our purpose would be. "After having Maddox after having wanted something so badly, that became part of our idea was helping people grow their families, and helping support the financial costs of growing a family through non-traditional means . . . for those who can't have kids naturally." Hadwin said it's still a taboo topic, so he and his wife believed by sharing the story of their struggles, they could "make it more of an open topic, it's not something to be down about or ashamed about, and a lot of people deal with these sorts of things." Abbotsford's Nick Taylor, Roger Sloan of Merritt, B.C., Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont., and David Hearn of Brantford, Ont., are the other Canadians in the field this week. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • 2021 Fantasy Football: These WR sleepers have awakened — but can you trust them next season?

    Continuing her analysis of successful sleepers from last year, Liz Loza looks towards the wide receivers for the 2021 fantasy football season.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Lions hire Dan Campbell, former Saints assistant, as new head coach

    Former Lions tight end Dan Campbell will replace Matt Patricia in Detroit.

  • Warriors honor Kamala Harris' historic inauguration with moving video for 'MVP'

    The video featuring the dreams of a young Black girl from Oakland ends with chants of MVP. Madame Vice President.

  • World freestyle, snowboard championship in Calgary won't happen

    Calgary will not host the world snowboard and freestyle championship next month. The international governing body of skiing (FIS), Freestyle Canada and Canada Snowboard have abandoned plans to hold the championship Feb. 24 to March 14. Calgary would have been a substitute host for the championship, originally scheduled to be held in China as a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Uncertainty over international travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic was the primary reason to stop pursuing an event that would have brought roughly 500 athletes to Calgary. “Over the past few weeks, our teams have had extensive meetings with all of our key stakeholders including FIS, along with our generous corporate and government partners at all levels," Freestyle Canada chief executive officer Peter Judge said Wednesday in a statement. "At the end of the day — after reviewing all facets of the event — we simply ran out of runway to make these world championships a reality." “While we are gutted, the safety and health of our athletes, coaches, volunteers and staff is, and always will be, our top priority. COVID-19 continues to evolve globally, and we believe this decision is in the best interest of our broader sport community at this time.” Freestyle Canada and Canada Snowboard were working on hosting a month-long series of international events at Canada Olympic Park, which would have included the world championship. “We were endeavouring to give our fans watching at home a much-needed respite from the current climate," Canada Snowboard executive director Dustin Heise said. "But at this point — and as the situation continues to rapidly change — the right thing to do for our athletes and broader community, is to pause. "While this is disappointing, we will now turn our focus to applying that work to bringing the world back to Canada next season in an effort to help our athletes fully prepare for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.” Freestyle Canada and Canada Snowboard will instead try to bring a series of World Cup events to Calgary in December. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • The Yahoo Sports way-too-early 2021 college football top 25

    We don't think the playoff field will look too much different in 2021 than it has in years past.

  • International ski and snowboard bubble planned for Calgary cancelled

    A proposed Calgary snow bubble is no longer going forward. On Wednesday morning, the international governing body for skiing and snowboarding (FIS), in consultation with Freestyle Canada and Canada Snowboard, decided not to continue with plans to host the 2021 world championships proposed for Calgary, Countless hours had been spent planning and putting forward proposals to host the 2021 freestyle ski, snowboard and freeski world championships, as well as a number of World Cup events, that were going to be held starting Feb. 24 and running until the middle of March. The events were going to include dozens of athletes from across Canada and around the world — one of the sticking points was having a large number of international athletes coming into the country. "While we are gutted, the safety and health of our athletes, coaches, volunteers and staff is, and always will be, our top priority. COVID-19 continues to evolve globally, and we believe this decision is in the best interest of our broader sport community at this time," said Peter Judge, chief executive officer of Freestyle Canada. Canada's snowboard and freestyle organizations had been working with Canadian authorities at all levels to obtain the necessary approvals. Significant planning focusing on the health and safety of athletes, team members, host venue staff and the public had been completed. "We were endeavoring to give our fans watching at home a much-needed respite from the current climate. But at this point — and as the situation continues to rapidly change – the right thing to do for our athletes and broader community, is to pause." said Dustin Heise, executive director of Canada Snowboard. "While this is disappointing, we will now turn our focus to applying that work to bringing the world back to Canada next season in an effort to help our athletes fully prepare for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games." 2 Canadian snowboard delegates test positive The announcement comes just a day after two members of Canada's snowboard delegation preparing to compete at an international event in Switzerland tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the entire Canadian men's slopestyle team to miss the event. They have been put into isolation and will not be competing in the annual Laax Open — an event that has massive Olympic qualifying ramifications this year. Canada's top snowboarders were there to compete in the event — Mark McMorris, Seb Toutant and Max Parrot are all part of Canada's men's slopestyle team and are in Switzerland. They had been posting to their social media in recent days about preparing for the event. They are all now in isolation. It's a massive blow to Canadian skiers and snowboarders, who were hoping to use these events as crucial qualifying opportunities for the 2022 Beijing Olympics. It's an especially challenging situation for Canada's men's slopestyle team, who is not only missing out on this weekend's event in Switzerland, but these events that were scheduled for Calgary as well. WATCH | Heroux, Jones break down Calgary curling bubble: Calgary curling bubble moving forward — for now This all comes as curling officials and teams across the country are moving forward with events in a Calgary bubble. As of now, health officials at all levels are allowing the curling bubble to move forward. There are six major curling events planned for the Calgary curling bubble starting with the Scotties on Feb. 20. That will then lead into the men's national championship beginning of March 5. Following these two events, the mixed doubles championship will take place all leading to the men's world curling championship, set to begin in early April. The final two events held inside the bubble include two Grand Slam of Curling bonspiels.