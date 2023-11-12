TMC Life Sciences Berhad's (KLSE:TMCLIFE) Stock Has Shown A Decent Performance: Have Financials A Role To Play?

TMC Life Sciences Berhad's (KLSE:TMCLIFE) stock up by 4.2% over the past week. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study TMC Life Sciences Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for TMC Life Sciences Berhad is:

4.6% = RM39m ÷ RM862m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.05 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

TMC Life Sciences Berhad's Earnings Growth And 4.6% ROE

It is hard to argue that TMC Life Sciences Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 13%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. TMC Life Sciences Berhad was still able to see a decent net income growth of 10% over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared TMC Life Sciences Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 33% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about TMC Life Sciences Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is TMC Life Sciences Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

TMC Life Sciences Berhad has a low three-year median payout ratio of 18%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 82% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Moreover, TMC Life Sciences Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like TMC Life Sciences Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. That is, a decent growth in earnings backed by a high rate of reinvestment. However, we do feel that that earnings growth could have been higher if the business were to improve on the low ROE rate. Especially given how the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits.

