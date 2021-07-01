TMC accuses Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of 'involvement' in fake vaccination drive

TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy. (Photo/ ANI)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 1 (ANI): Trinamool Congress leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy on Thursday claimed that West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar could also be involved in the fake vaccination camp scam.

The case relates to alleged fake vaccines administered at a camp organised by the accused Debanjan Deb who impersonated himself as an IAS officer.

Addressing a press conference here, the TMC leader showed pictures of accused Debanjan Deb's security personnel with West Bengal Governor's family.

"It is very bad if Governor has any relation with the man who cheated people. Jagdeep Dhankhar talks about every issue but why is he quiet over fake vaccines?" Roy told the media personnel here.

"The state government will look into it, as the report has been asked for. SIT is doing an investigation. Let the report come out," he added.

Earlier on June 25, an SIT was formed by the police to investigate the matter after TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty was duped in the fake vaccination drive.

Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty had claimed to have been duped by a man who posed as an IAS officer and requested the actor-turned-politician to be present at a COVID-19 vaccination drive organised by him in West Bengal's capital city Kolkata.

The TMC MP said she had attended the drive and even got herself vaccinated there to encourage people to take the COVID-19 vaccinations to contain the spread of the virus.

Based on a complaint by Chakraborty the Kolkata Police has also arrested a man identified as Debanjan Dev who had approached Chakraborty posing as an IAS officer.

"He said that he was running a special drive for transgenders and specially-abled persons and requested my presence," the MP said.

"I took Covishield vaccine at the camp to motivate people for taking jabs. But I never received a confirmation message from CoWIN," she said.

Mimi lodged a complaint with Kolkata Police and the accused was arrested.

The Calcutta High Court on June 30 asked the West Bengal government to file an affidavit by Friday in the case related to COVID-19 vaccine fraud. (ANI)