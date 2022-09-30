TMA Announces the 2022 TMA Turnaround and Transaction of the Year Awards

TMA
·4 min read

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / The Turnaround Management Association (TMA), the premier nonprofit serving corporate renewal and restructuring professionals worldwide, is proud to announce the winners of the 2022 Turnaround and Transaction of the Year Awards. TMA will honor this year's award recipients at the TMA Annual Conference, November 1-4, in Boston, Mass.

"This year's award winners have helped companies through unprecedented challenges," says TMA Global Chief Executive Officer Scott Y. Stuart, Esq.

"As businesses continue to grapple with damage from the COVID-19 pandemic, turnaround and restructuring industry professionals are being brought in to advise and help these businesses navigate uncharted waters. We're proud to name those who have achieved the highest levels of excellence in our field," adds Stuart.

The Turnaround and Transaction of the Year Awards are chosen based on a rigorous peer-review process by the volunteer TMA Awards Committee. This process includes extensive diligence of each nominated case. As the judges review all components of each entry, they look for well-defined, measurable outcomes.

This year's TMA Awards Committee was co-chaired by Sharon F. Manewitz, Manewitz Weiker Associates LLC, and Jennifer M. Meyerowitz, Esq, SAK Healthcare. Awards submissions were reviewed and judged by the TMA Awards Committee members listed below.

Since 1993, TMA has honored excellence through its annual awards program, which recognizes the most successful turnarounds and impactful transactions industrywide.

The 2022 TMA Turnaround/Transaction of the Year Award Winners are:

Small Company Turnaround/Transaction-Klausner Lumber

J.T. Atkins, Cypress Associates

Rich Bernard, Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

Thomas A. Draghi, Westerman Ball Ederer Miller Zucker + Sharfstein LLP

Michael Freeman. Asgaard Capital LLC

Robert Prusak, Asgaard Capital LLC

Charles (Charlie) Reardon, Asgaard Capital LLC

Eric Schwartz, Morris, Nichols, Arsht + Tunnell LLP

Eric Sutty, Armstrong Teasdale LLP

Jason Wright, Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP

Mid-Size Company Turnaround/Transaction-Frontera Holdings

Scott Alberino, Akin Gump

Paul Basta, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Matt Cavenaugh, Jackson Walker

Brian Corio, Alvarez & Marsal

Matt Fagen, Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Julia Frost-Davies, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

Xander Hector, Houlihan Lokey

Brent Herlihy, PJT Partners

Large Company Turnaround/Transaction-Professional Financial Investors, Inc., (PFI) and its over 40 affiliated entities

Cecily Dumas, BakerHostetler

John D. Fiero, Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP

Michael Goldberg, Akerman LLP

Greg Gotthardt, FTI Consulting, Inc.

Debra Grassgreen, Pachulski Stang Ziehl &Jones LLP

Andrew Hinkelman, FTI Consulting

Robbin Itkin, Sklar Kirsh LLP

Ori Katz, Sheppard Mullin & Hampton LLP

Richard Lapping, Trodella & Lapping LLP

Mega Company Turnaround/Transaction-Hertz Global Holdings

Amy Caton, Kramer Levin

Aaron Colodny, White & Case LLP

Brenda Dieck, White &Case LLP

Steve Hessler, Sidley Austin LLP

Vincent Intrieri, VDA Capital Management

Thomas Lauria, White & Case LLP

Cullen Murphy, Moelis &Company

Gregory Pryor, White & Case LLP

Christopher Shore, White & Case LLP

David Thatch, White & Case LLP

David Turetsky, White & Case LLP

Jason Zakia, White & Case LLP

Non-Profit-Infectious Disease Research Institute now known as Advanced Access to Health Institute

Brett Amron, Bast Amron LLP

Corey Casper, Access to Advanced Health Institute

Shelly Crocker, Shelly Crocker, LLC

Candice Decaire, Access to Advanced Health Institute

Jennifer Faubion, Cairncross & Hempelmann

Avi Lipman, McNaul Ebel Nawrot & Helgren PLLC

Neil O'Connor, Neil O'Connor LLC

TMA 2022 Awards Committee
Co-Chair: Sharon Manewitz, Manewitz Weiker Associates LLC

Co-Chair: Jennifer Meyerowitz, Esq, SAK Healthcare

Sara Chenetz, Perkins Coie LLP

John Baumgartner, Grant Thornton LLP

Kelly Bourassa, Blake Cassels & Graydon LLP

Patrick Diercks, CTP, PKF Clear Thinking LLC

Joseph Esmont, Baker & Hostetler LLP

Randi Hershgordon, CPA, Gibraltar Business Capital

Matt Lupton, Larx Advisors, Inc.

Kathryn McGlynn, AlixPartners

DJ Miller, Thornton Grout Finnigan LLP

John Salmas, Dentons Canada LLP

Bryce Suzuki, Snell & Wilmer LLP

James Trankina, AlixPartners

Reed Upson, Business Capital

About TMA
TMA is the most diverse group of professionals in the turnaround, restructuring, and corporate health space. It is the only non-profit global organization that allows members of the industry to build their personal brand and develop their professional network. Members include turnaround specialists, attorneys, accountants, advisors, liquidators, consultants, as well as academics, government employees, and members of the judiciary. Visit https://turnaround.org/ for more information.

Media Contact
Jodi Talley
Director, Marketing & Communications (312) 578-2033
jtalley@turnaround.org

SOURCE: TMA



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718187/TMA-Announces-the-2022-TMA-Turnaround-and-Transaction-of-the-Year-Awards

