TMA Announces the 2022 TMA Turnaround and Transaction of the Year Awards
CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / The Turnaround Management Association (TMA), the premier nonprofit serving corporate renewal and restructuring professionals worldwide, is proud to announce the winners of the 2022 Turnaround and Transaction of the Year Awards. TMA will honor this year's award recipients at the TMA Annual Conference, November 1-4, in Boston, Mass.
"This year's award winners have helped companies through unprecedented challenges," says TMA Global Chief Executive Officer Scott Y. Stuart, Esq.
"As businesses continue to grapple with damage from the COVID-19 pandemic, turnaround and restructuring industry professionals are being brought in to advise and help these businesses navigate uncharted waters. We're proud to name those who have achieved the highest levels of excellence in our field," adds Stuart.
The Turnaround and Transaction of the Year Awards are chosen based on a rigorous peer-review process by the volunteer TMA Awards Committee. This process includes extensive diligence of each nominated case. As the judges review all components of each entry, they look for well-defined, measurable outcomes.
This year's TMA Awards Committee was co-chaired by Sharon F. Manewitz, Manewitz Weiker Associates LLC, and Jennifer M. Meyerowitz, Esq, SAK Healthcare. Awards submissions were reviewed and judged by the TMA Awards Committee members listed below.
Since 1993, TMA has honored excellence through its annual awards program, which recognizes the most successful turnarounds and impactful transactions industrywide.
The 2022 TMA Turnaround/Transaction of the Year Award Winners are:
Small Company Turnaround/Transaction-Klausner Lumber
J.T. Atkins, Cypress Associates
Rich Bernard, Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
Thomas A. Draghi, Westerman Ball Ederer Miller Zucker + Sharfstein LLP
Michael Freeman. Asgaard Capital LLC
Robert Prusak, Asgaard Capital LLC
Charles (Charlie) Reardon, Asgaard Capital LLC
Eric Schwartz, Morris, Nichols, Arsht + Tunnell LLP
Eric Sutty, Armstrong Teasdale LLP
Jason Wright, Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP
Mid-Size Company Turnaround/Transaction-Frontera Holdings
Scott Alberino, Akin Gump
Paul Basta, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
Matt Cavenaugh, Jackson Walker
Brian Corio, Alvarez & Marsal
Matt Fagen, Kirkland & Ellis LLP
Julia Frost-Davies, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
Xander Hector, Houlihan Lokey
Brent Herlihy, PJT Partners
Large Company Turnaround/Transaction-Professional Financial Investors, Inc., (PFI) and its over 40 affiliated entities
Cecily Dumas, BakerHostetler
John D. Fiero, Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP
Michael Goldberg, Akerman LLP
Greg Gotthardt, FTI Consulting, Inc.
Debra Grassgreen, Pachulski Stang Ziehl &Jones LLP
Andrew Hinkelman, FTI Consulting
Robbin Itkin, Sklar Kirsh LLP
Ori Katz, Sheppard Mullin & Hampton LLP
Richard Lapping, Trodella & Lapping LLP
Mega Company Turnaround/Transaction-Hertz Global Holdings
Amy Caton, Kramer Levin
Aaron Colodny, White & Case LLP
Brenda Dieck, White &Case LLP
Steve Hessler, Sidley Austin LLP
Vincent Intrieri, VDA Capital Management
Thomas Lauria, White & Case LLP
Cullen Murphy, Moelis &Company
Gregory Pryor, White & Case LLP
Christopher Shore, White & Case LLP
David Thatch, White & Case LLP
David Turetsky, White & Case LLP
Jason Zakia, White & Case LLP
Non-Profit-Infectious Disease Research Institute now known as Advanced Access to Health Institute
Brett Amron, Bast Amron LLP
Corey Casper, Access to Advanced Health Institute
Shelly Crocker, Shelly Crocker, LLC
Candice Decaire, Access to Advanced Health Institute
Jennifer Faubion, Cairncross & Hempelmann
Avi Lipman, McNaul Ebel Nawrot & Helgren PLLC
Neil O'Connor, Neil O'Connor LLC
TMA 2022 Awards Committee
Co-Chair: Sharon Manewitz, Manewitz Weiker Associates LLC
Co-Chair: Jennifer Meyerowitz, Esq, SAK Healthcare
Sara Chenetz, Perkins Coie LLP
John Baumgartner, Grant Thornton LLP
Kelly Bourassa, Blake Cassels & Graydon LLP
Patrick Diercks, CTP, PKF Clear Thinking LLC
Joseph Esmont, Baker & Hostetler LLP
Randi Hershgordon, CPA, Gibraltar Business Capital
Matt Lupton, Larx Advisors, Inc.
Kathryn McGlynn, AlixPartners
DJ Miller, Thornton Grout Finnigan LLP
John Salmas, Dentons Canada LLP
Bryce Suzuki, Snell & Wilmer LLP
James Trankina, AlixPartners
Reed Upson, Business Capital
