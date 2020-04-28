TM7 launches www.alignify.app - a social distancing app to help people & stores stay safe during COVID-19

TORONTO, April 28, 2020 /CNW/ - TM7 today launched www.alignify.app to help keep people safe by further practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis. The new alignify mobile app was created to make it easy for people to virtually line up at their favorite stores and keep out of physical lines where possible. The app will be available on the Apple App Store, and the Google Play Store soon, pending approvals.

From the comfort of their home, shoppers can use the alignify app to find their favorite store and join a virtual line for their preferred shopping time. When it is time, alignify app will prompt them to enter the store.

Virtual line-ups will lessen people's exposure to the COVID-19 virus and Nature's 'elements' by making it easy for people to join the line while waiting in their vehicles -all the while maintaining social distance.

"The TM7 team wanted to do something to give back to our community during this challenging time. As we realized that social distancing is probably here to stay, we came up with a solution to reduce or eliminate line-ups at stores. As more stores start to re-open we see them needing a way to easily manage social distancing as well. Seeing people lining up around stores in the recent storms we just had, really inspired us to work quickly," said Rick & Saurabh Co-Founders of TM7.

This new tool is designed to help stores manage their entrance line-ups. The staff manning the entrance is ultimately responsible for the store's queue. The app does not supersede their instructions. Store Managers and staff will have the ability to tailor the app to suit their particular store's needs.

"While we await the Apple and Google app stores to approve the app, we are asking people to tell us what are their favorite stores where they would like to see this working," said Rick & Saurabh. The company is accepting subscriptions at www.alignify.app .

About TM7

TM7 is a high-performance boutique technology firm based out of Toronto, Canada. Their mission is to inspire people with their passion for innovation and their commitment to simplicity and excellence.

