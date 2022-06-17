TLTI updates refreshment bylaw

The Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands is updating its bylaw regulating refreshment vehicles, and providing relief to operators who show up for special events.

The bylaw was originally intended to create a licensing and regulation framework for refreshment vehicles, such as food carts and chip trucks, that operate on a regular basis from a particular location.

Under the current bylaw there is only one type of license. It is valid for a calendar year and costs $510.

During discussions with event organizers following the passage of the special events policy, it was noted that refreshment vehicles that do not otherwise operate within the township may attend just for a particular event. However, under the bylaw, the operator would incur the $510 license fee.

The concern was that the cost of the annual license would prove prohibitive and special events would lose a number of refreshment vehicles. Staff considered two options: Maintain the status quo (annual license); or create a refreshment vehicle license applicable to a particular special event at a reduced license fee.

Township officials are of the view that, given the importance of special events to the community, some relief should be provided in respect of licensing refreshment vehicles that only operate at such events.

Due to upcoming major festivals in TLTI in the coming weeks and months, Coun. Terry Fodey said he worries organizations involved won’t have enough time to adapt to what is required in the updated licensing and regulation of refreshment vehicles.

“My suggestion would be to hold the policy but waive any requirements until the end of this calendar year, but come into full implementation next year,” said Fodey. “I don’t think they have time to be compliant. I really don’t.”

Coun. Mark Jamison countered, saying the updated licensing and regulation of refreshment vehicles needed to occur.

“The $510 (fee) for someone who will come in for one day is a little bit overwhelming,” said Jamison.

Jamison then suggested that an amendment be made that would waive the $100 license fee for this calendar year, with it coming into force Jan. 1. This was carried.

“I’m anticipating everyone will settle down,” Jamison added. "We’re (coming out of restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic) and everyone is stressed.

“The reality is that even if the township collects that $100, that’s not even close to what it’s costing the township to inspect.”

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times