TLTI hosts students

On Thursday, the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands showed off its municipal office and fire station to students from Thousand Islands Elementary School.

The students were from Mrs. Easton’s Grade 1/2 class.

In a statement, Thousand Islands Elementary School thanked the township for the opportunity.

“They learned all about the many jobs that are done for our community and the importance of emergency services for our community," the statement read. "A fun time was had by all."

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times