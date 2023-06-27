TLTI encouraging food recycling program

The Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands is encouraging the community to sign up for its FoodCycler Pilot Program.

This serves as an attempt by TLTI to tackle food waste in the area by piloting FoodCycler technology.

This is a composting alternative. The grinding system used with these FoodCyclers are listed as being able to pulverize meat, bones, pits, shells and other food scraps into a nutrient-rich soil amendment.

The pilot project involving TLTI will last for 12 weeks, from July to September. There are 100 spots available.

There are two units that can be purchased - an FC-30 for $150 (plus HST) or a Maestro for $300.

Once purchased, residents can direct their food waste using the FoodCycler for a period of 12 weeks, then track the amount of waste they divert with a tracking sheet (to be provided to them by the municipality).

At the end of this pilot program, participants will be asked to fill out a closing survey (to be provided by the municipality) about their experience using the FoodCycler.

FoodCyclers can be purchased on the township website, which lists the item as energy efficient ($2 in energy costs every month), odourless (carbon filtration controls odours), and easy to use.

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times