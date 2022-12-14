TLTI denies sundeck application

A property in the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands, which has generated plenty of interest and buzz in the area for the amount of construction done to it in recent months, has had an application denied for a zoning bylaw amendment to rezone its existing boathouse to allow a sundeck on the flat roof.

The property is located on 322 Stratford Road and is currently under construction.

A rooftop deck is not a permitted use of a marine facility in the zoning bylaw. The size and massing of the boathouse structure was approved through a minor variance application.

Prior to the public meeting for this application, a member of the public submitted written comments in opposition to the proposed zoning amendment, citing several concerns.

The application was deferred at that time to allow the applicant to submit a written response to questions raised by the public. The comments received from the public included the following: the boat port being in the sight line of the property to the west; potential privacy impacts; obstruction of views; concerns about precedent of development on the St. Lawrence River; potential access impacts on the property to the west; and the design of the marine facility.

Nathan Sheaff, the owner of the property, offered a response to concerns over the now denied proposal.

"It is important to understand that the marine structure already exists and was constructed fully in compliance with all required township and CRCA approvals," Sheaff said in a letter to the township. "This zoning application is to permit use of the boat port roof as a sundeck by adding a glass railing and stairs to the structure - nothing more."

It was noted to council that staff has reviewed the comments provided by the public and note that many of the concerns are with the proximity and visibility of the existing boat house and proposed sundeck use.

As well, in staff’s report on the matter, it is noted section 4.6 of the Official Plan states that compatible development means development that, although not necessarily the same as existing development in the vicinity, is complementary or enhances an established community and coexists with existing development without causing undue adverse impacts on surrounding properties.

Story continues

"This property has drawn a lot of attention through various other applications," said Coun. Terry Fodey. "The part that strikes me is the encroachment to property lines on almost every application is seemingly to the limit."

However, as staff noted after Fodey’s comment, there have been no encroachments of any structures that have been approved.

"The only thing I’m concerned about, is that if we do not follow the planner’s recommendation, is that it does promote illegal use and illegal building," Mayor Corinna Smith-Gatcke said prior to council’s vote on the matter.

"My caution to the rest of council is that we only have so many bodies in the building department to enforce. Take that as you will. I’m not saying everyone has to agree. But I think it’s an important piece of the consideration for this because there is significant building happening in this municipality and we only have so many bodies to deal with it. I’m looking out for the staff that have to enforce this, as much as anybody else."

In a recorded vote, the application was denied 5-2, with Smith-Gatcke and Coun. Jeff Lackie being the only supporters of the application.

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times