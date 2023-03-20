TLTI council notes

Kidd Road North Culvert

The Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands council has approved the award of a tender for the replacement of the Kidd Road North culvert, to Robert Nash Excavating Inc. in the amount of $202,024.19.

New truck for township

Council approved the award of a tender for a 19,500-pound GVWR truck complete with plow and sander, to Blue Mountain Chrysler in the amount of $142,123.10.

As the current tender exceeds the budget, staff recommended, and received approval from council, to fund the additional $17,123.10 from the $40,000 budgeted for the light duty cargo van acquisition.

Waste sites tender awarded

Council has awarded a tender for the supply of equipment and operator for cover and compaction at three waste sites (Lansdowne, Lyndhurst and Escott), for a three-year term, to Fast Eddie's Auto Recycling for $239,695.68 (2023 price), inclusive of the net HST.

The township is required to compact and cover the waste every week. This is a service that was historically provided by G. Tackaberry and Sons Construction without a formal contract until the summer of 2022, when the company decided to no longer provide this service.

Staff engaged Fast Eddie's Auto Recycling upon short notice in order to remain in compliance with the sites' certificate or approval.

Towards the end of 2022, Fast Eddie's approached staff to notify that the agreed-upon unit rate would need to be increased for 2023 due to escalating insurance premiums and fuel costs. Staff determined a formal contract for this service was needed.

With the mobilization component of the submission provided by Fast Eddie's Auto Recyclers being dramatically lower than the other two submissions, staff made contact and learned that the mobilization fee provided for each site represents one transfer of equipment to the sites based on their standard mobilization fee of $200/hour with a minimum three hour charge. Fast Eddie's Auto Recyclers intends to have the equipment remain on site, at each site. Staff are hopeful that this practice will reduce response time for the operators, and overall cost to the municipality.

An amount of $200,000 has been included in the 2023 operating budget for this requirement based on the amount spent in 2022 of $173,309.26.

While the lowest tender exceeded the budget by $39,695.68, staff says it is confident the overage can be absorbed within the approved overall operating sudget. Staff will monitor budget-to-actual results through the year and report variances to council.

Renovation and Accessibility Upgrades to Township Administration Building

Township council has approved the award of a tender for renovation and accessibility upgrades to the township administration building, to R.K. Porter General Contracting Inc. in the amount of $235,586.18, inclusive of the net HST.

In 2021, the township received $100,000 in funding through the Enabling Accessibility Fund to install automatic door openers at the administration building. Staff hired Shoalts and Zaback Architects (SZA) through a competitive quotation process in May, 2022, and the company initiated design immediately.

During the design process, staffing requirements grew, resulting in Meeting Room No. 2 being converted to office space for the three building inspectors. While this served the immediate requirements, it highlighted the need for additional office space. SZA were retained through additional scope to provide a design and tender package for reconfiguration.

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times