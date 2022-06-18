TLTI council notes

Gananoque contractor dock agreement

Leeds and the Thousand Islands council has approved a lease with Versailles Construction & Design Inc. for the rental of five contractor boat slips and five parking spaces in the Town of Gananoque for an amount of $8,960.

The contractor docks are located at 9 King Street East in Gananoque.

In 2015, an agreement was made between the then owners of the dock and the township for the lease of five boat slips and three parking spaces for a rate of $7,000. The agreement was for a one-year term with an option to extend upon mutual agreement.

In 2021, the rate was increased to $7,500. The property that the contractor docks are located on was sold to Versailles Construction and Design Inc.

As the dock agreement was due for renewal in May of 2022, staff reached out to the new property owner regarding an additional renewal as well as repairs that were required. It was at this time that the new owner indicated they were not favorable to a further extension and wished to renegotiate the lease. After negotiation between staff and owner a rate of $8,960 for five slips and five parking spaces was agreed upon, subject to council’s approval.

While this increase is significant, council was told the cost per slip is still reasonable when compared to the slip rental rate at area marinas. This location also provides the only municipal docking access for contractors to islands located west of the Ivy Lea Wharf.

Water and wastewater operations

The Ontario Clean Water Agency is the successful bidder for water and wastewater facilities in the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands.

The Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA) has operated and maintained the water and sanitary systems in Lansdowne on behalf of the municipality since initially being hired in 2011.

This contract has seen two five-year extensions, and most recently an additional one-year extension. During the current extension, the Township planned to initiate a competitive procurement these services to ensure the best value was being received.

The township issued a request for proposals in February for the operation and maintenance of the Lansdowne water and sanitary systems, as well as the small drinking water systems at the various parks and facilities. The RFP closed on April 21 and three submissions were received.

The new OCWA contract represents a 4.9-per-cent increase over the current 2022 operating rate, which is considered lower than the anticipated Annual CPI. In addition, OCWA has included $23,538 in value-added services (filters, cartridges, CCTV inspections, etc.), previously excluded from the existing contract, council heard. These value-added services reduce the operational cost increase further to 4.09 per cent.

Crosswalks and bench

Leeds and the Thousand Islands council has recommended to the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville that the county government investigate installing three crosswalks in Lansdowne, two crosswalks in Seeley’s Bay, and two crosswalks in Lyndhurst as part of the counties’ Active Transportation Plan.

Council then further recommended to the counties that they look into the installation of a park bench located across from the Lansdowne Freshmart as part of their design for the intersection of County Road 3 (Prince Street) and King Street.

Council also advised the counties that the township will contribute up to $1,500 towards the cost of a bench at this location within the county road allowance; and council approved the reallocation of the $1,500 from the 2022 Economic Development Committee operating budget for this purpose.

New building position

Leeds and the Thousand Islands council has approved the permanent full-time building inspector position, to be funded within the current 2022 approved building department operating budget.

Council then approved a budget allocation of up to $5,000 to lease a vehicle to support the septic inspection function for the balance of 2022, with future lease payments to be included in the building department operating budget for subsequent years.

The building department is responsible for administering approvals in accordance with the Building Code Act. Currently, the building department is staffed by the chief building official, two building inspectors and a building assistant.

On Dec. 6, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit announced that it intended to download responsibility for septic permitting and review to the lower-tier municipalities effective Sept. 1. The health unit subsequently extended the transfer date to Oct. 1.

In addition to septic permitting, the health unit also reviews Planning Act applications for development and provides comments on the suitability of sites for servicing and proposed septic systems. With the transition of services, the responsibility for this review function will also rest with the lower-tier municipalities.

Given the volume of septic inspections that will become the responsibility of the township, council heard that one additional full-time staff person and a building inspection vehicle is required to support this function.

In July, staff will seek council’s approval to establish a fee structure for septic services.

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times