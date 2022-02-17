TLTI buys land for Seeley's Bay fire station

The Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands has purchased land on County Road 32 to relocate Seeley's Bay Fire Station No. 2.

"As identified in the Fire Master Plans from 2016 and 2021, Fire Station Two in Seeley's Bay no longer meets the requirements of a modern-day fire service and should be replaced," said CAO Stephen Donachey.

The 6.48-acre property sits near the intersection of Country Road 32 and Highway 15 in Seeley's Bay, at 3300 County Road 32. The property offers 2.5 acres of land suitable for a new fire station and offers easy access to both the County Road and the neighbouring provincial highway, said Donachey.

"It's very centrally located. It would alleviate firefighters responding to go to the station to answer a call, going through Seeley's Bay, and it would take fire vehicles off of main street Seeley's Bay."

Council, as part of the 2022 capital budget, approved $400,000 for the acquisition of the land and the completion of the detailed design for the new fire station, said Donachey.

The property was available for sale by owners Keith and Garry Sly, "who were particularly taken with the idea of their property being put into the ownership of the township for a new fire station," said the CAO.

Donachey said, the Sly family has a long record of service within the township, like their father who served as a councillor and Reeve of the Township of Rear of Leeds and Lansdowne; Garry was a firefighter and Keith is a local historian who is also involved with committees at the township.

The transaction will be completed in early March and the portion of the purchase price is $235,000, with land transfer tax and closing costs still being within the budgeted amount, he said.

"Both Keith and Garry Sly expressed that it was their preference that their family's land go to the township for a new fire station and negotiations went very smoothly with staff," writes Donachey in his report to council.

Story continues

"I think this is a very important move for our northern residents, not to mention the ability for our fire services to have the right tools and trucks that are getting bigger by the day that will be able to be housed there," said Mayor Corinna Smith-Gatcke, adding that she thanks the Sly family for being "so cooperative" and negotiating in a "reasonable manner so that we can further protect the residents of the township."

Once the purchase is complete, staff will start work on the design of the new fire station. The costs of construction will be included in the 2023 capital budget for council's consideration and, if approved, construction would start in 2023, according to the report.

Staff proposed that the existing building that houses Fire Station No. 2 be retained by the township and be repurposed as community space, notes the report, adding that staff would develop a plan for potential uses for the space for council's consideration.

(Jessica Munro is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Jessica Munro, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times