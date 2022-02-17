TLTI backs both comm towers

The Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands (TLTI) has cleared the way for both proposed Rogers Communications Inc. telecommunications towers within the municipality.

During Monday's council meeting, members voted all but one in favour of directing staff to send a letter of concurrence to Eric Belchamber and Associates, representing Rogers, stating that they have complied with the township protocol in regards to both proposed towers, at 3105 County Road 3 and 632 Escott/Yonge Townline Road.

"This does not provide a letter of support or against having the tower being located there but it does indicate that the company has met protocol and the terms and conditions required," said Mayor Corinna Smith-Gatcke.

The township has protocol for wireless communications site placement, which requires that all residents and business within 270 meters of the proposed site receive a notification package that shares details of the proposed tower, the consultation and approval process. As part of the consultation process Rogers was accepting comments for 30 days in writing until last Friday.

"I think it's necessary; I just think we have to be cautious were we put it," said Deputy Mayor Jeff Lackie, who had previously lived in the area of the proposed tower on the County Road.

Coun. Brian Mabee said he thinks residents want the service but they don't like the type of proposed tower.

Throughout the public meeting, some residents shared their opinion on the towers and concerns about the environment, guide wires, lighting, aesthetics and natural views, voicing their concerns during the virtual meeting and in writing, township officials said.

"It's undoubtedly true that no matter where a tower is going to go, someone isn't going to like it," said Coun. Mark Jamison, adding that there's almost no cell service from where he lives to the township offices.

Last week the township held a virtual public meeting followed by a committee of the whole meeting to discuss the applications for the proposed communications towers.

The committee recommended that council support the proposed location and submit a letter of concurrence for the tower proposed for Escott/Yonge Townline Road, but deferred the same motion for the proposed tower at County Road 3 for further discussion with an amended motion to come forward based on previous discussion.

"I believe we feel like a fly caught in a spider web here in amongst all the other things trying to be accomplished by federal and provincial governments," said Smith-Gatcke.

The two towers are part of the first phase of 50 towers that are proposed through the Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN) broadband project, and have been identified as high priority, said Marnie Venditti, the township's director of planning and development.

(Jessica Munro is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Jessica Munro, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times