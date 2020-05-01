TLRY INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors that Only 4 Days Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Tilray, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2020 / Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Tilray, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (TLRY) between January 15, 2019, and March 2, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the purported advantages of the Company's marketing and revenue sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group (ABG) (the "ABG Agreement") were significantly overstated; (ii) the underperformance of the ABG Agreement would foreseeably have a significant impact on the Company's financial results; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 2, 2020, Tilray issued a press release announcing the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. Among other results, Tilray reported a net loss for the year of $321.2 million, or $3.20 per share, compared to $67.7 million, or $0.82 per share, for 2018. In addition, Tilray disclosed that the Company recorded non-cash charges of $112.1 million related to impairment of the ABG Agreement as well as $68.6 million in inventory reserves.

On this news, Tilray's stock price fell $2.33 per share, or 15.18%, to close at $13.02 per share on March 3, 2020.

If you purchased TLRY securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/tilrayinc-tlry-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-261/apply or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 5, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

