TLC's T-Boz Says She's 'Never Seen' Chilli 'So Happy' Since Entering Matthew Lawrence Relationship

The "No Scrubs" performers spoke to PEOPLE about Chilli and Lawrence's relationship on the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet

David Becker/WireImage; Joe Scarnici/Getty Matthew Lawrence and Chilli and T-Boz of TLC

Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins is supportive of her TLC bandmate Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas' relationship with fellow '90s icon Matthew Lawrence!

In an interview with PEOPLE on the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday, Watkins said Thomas is in an extremely positive space with Lawrence.

"She is so happy," T-Boz, 52, told PEOPLE. "Take it from her sister. Trust me — I've never seen her like this."

Chili, 52, then confirmed her "No Scrubs" bandmate's statement. "I am ecstatic. He's the best, and she approves," she said with a laugh.

Elsewhere during the interview, Thomas spoke about the group's upcoming Hot Summer Nights tour with Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kingston, which kicks off in June.

Check out PEOPLE's full iHeartRadio Music Awards coverage here.

Kevin Mazur/Getty T-Boz and Chilli of TLC

"That's the time we get to showcase everything that the fans love about us, and we go far beyond the call of duty in rehearsals," she said. "We don't play when it comes to that, getting routines together, everything. We love it."

She also opened up about TLC continuing to perform following Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes' tragic death at age 30 in 2002. "Lisa would have wanted us to continue on, and we definitely keep her memory alive through everything that we do," said Thomas, noting that fans will "maybe" see a tribute to the rapper on tour.

Related:Chilli Reacts to Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence's Statement About Having Kids Together: 'You Never Know'

Earlier this month, Chilli responded to Lawrence's recent comments to Entertainment Tonight about feeling hopeful to start a family with the TLC star.

In a radio interview on Ryan Cameron Uncensored, she said that only time will tell if she and Lawrence, 43, will have kids together.

"You never know," Chilli said on the broadcast, per the New York Post's Page Six. "I would never say that [I'm done]."

Story continues

Jim Smeal/Shutterstock; Amy Sussman/Getty Matthew Lawrence; Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas

The singer did note, however, that she does have a prerequisite before she would consider expanding her family. "I gotta be married for sure … and I'm not married, yet," she explained.

Related:TLC and Shaggy Are Teaming Up for the Ultimate Y2K Summer Tour with En Vogue and Sean Kingston

He had previously told ET that having kids is "the game plan" — but later explained to E! News that he made the comments after discussing raising kids with his brother and Frankie Meets Jack actor Joey Lawrence, who wed actress Samantha Cope last year.

"Joe and I were commiserating about this plan that we had to have children together … when we were growing up. And I missed the first go around and now he's starting a new family and I was thinking, 'Man, it'd be great if we could do it again, when I didn't have the chance to raise a family together," Lawrence told the outlet.

"So that's what I meant by that. I didn't mean to put any pressure on somebody I was dating or anything," he added.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.