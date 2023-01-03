TLC's Chilli and 'Boy Meets World' alum Matthew Lawrence are dating: 'She is glowing'

Naledi Ushe, USA TODAY
min read

Sorry, '90s kids! TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and "Boy Meets World" alum Matthew Lawrence are off the market.

The pair went Instagram official as a couple on New Year's Eve, sharing a video dancing to "Take on Me" in matching onesies.

"This makes me very happy!! ❤️❤️," Lawrence's former "Boy Meets World" co-star Danielle Fishel commented.

'Red Table Talk': 'DWTS' Cheryl Burke reveals sexual, mental abuse throughout dance career

"I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love," Chilli's rep Christal Jordan told People magazine Tuesday. "She is glowing. They are really cute together." Jordan confirmed the report to USA TODAY.

The couple spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together in Atlanta so Lawrence could meet Chilli's family, Jordan told the outlet.

Lawrence and Chilli first sparked romance rumors in August after TMZ shared photos of the two at the beach in Hawaii. TLC had a show there and Lawrence attended, Chilli's rep told the outlet, adding that they later met up as friends.

TLC singer Chilli is dating "Boy Meets World" alum Matthew Lawrence, her rep confirms.

'I knew it was special': TLC's Chilli looks back at landmark 'CrazySexyCool' album

The relationship of the '90s heartthrobs comes months after Lawrence and "Dancing With the Stars" alum Cheryl Burke finalized their divorce in September. They got married in 2019 and separated in January, according to court documents obtained by People and E!

Chilli was previously in a long-term relationship with fellow singer Usher before the pair split in 2003. The TLC singer shares son Tron Austin, 25, with ex Dallas Austin.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: TLC's Chilli, 'Boy Meets World' alum Matthew Lawrence dating, says rep

