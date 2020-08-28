TLC’s Howard Lee Teases More ’90 Day Fiancé’ Spin-Offs

TLC’s Howard Lee has said that more spin-offs are in the works for ratings juggernaut “90 Day Fiancé.”

The show, produced by Sharp Entertainment, began airing in 2014 and has spawned nine spin-offs, including “Before the 90 Days,” “The Other Way,” “What Now?,” “Pillow Talk,” “The Family Chantel,” the COVID-19 themed “Self-Quarantined,” “Happily Ever After,” “B90 Strikes Back!” and most recently, “Darcey and Stacey.”

One or two more spinoffs are in the works, said Lee, speaking as part of the Edinburgh TV Festival this week. “We listened to the audience, and it is very important to us that we don’t just create a spinoff or a sequel or something else, that’s just for the sake of doing it,” said Lee, president and general manager of the Discovery-owned channel. “We want to make sure that we are not just ripping ourselves off franchise after franchise. There is always a need when we start something new.”

“90 Day Fiancé” tops all cablers in the key women demo of ages 25-54, according to Nielsen reports. Lee said the program is now attracting a notable male demographic as well.

“What’s really been fascinating this past year is that a lot of men have been coming in; the male demographic has been increasing greatly during this time,” said Lee. “A lot of this was happening even before the pandemic, but I think a lot of women who are coming in even brought in their significant others, their siblings, anybody in their families who is a male viewer as well. And the male viewer caught on. They were just as captivated by everything that was happening in all the storylines.”

The hit reality series is built around the United States’ K-1 nonimmigrant visa program, which allows U.S. citizens to sponsor their foreign-citizen fiancé to legally live in the country. But the sponsor and the applicant must marry within 90 days of entry into the U.S.

Citing the success of “My 600-lb Life” and “Dr. Pimple Popper,” Lee added, “Medically, our door is always wide open,” with regard to future shows around those themes.

More from Variety

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.