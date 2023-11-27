TLC Announces Two-Part “Sister Wives” Special Documenting Christine Brown and David Woolley's Wedding: 'You Are Invited'

Viewers will have a front-row seat for the couple's "fairy-tale" nuptials, which took place on Oct. 7 in Moab, Utah

Dani Sork Photo Christine Brown and David Woolley's wedding will be featured in an upcoming 'Sister Wives' special.

Sister Wives fans will soon have a front-row seat to Christine Brown's wedding!

On Monday, TLC announced that a two-part special — set to air in January — will be dedicated to Brown and husband David Woolley's nuptials, which took place on Oct. 7 in Moab, Utah.

"Christine Brown and David Woolley are getting married in a lavish ceremony set against the red cliffs of the Utah desert, and you are invited," reads a teaser for the special.

"After years of struggling in her plural marriage to Kody, Christine Brown has met the love of her life," the teaser continues. "Set against the majestic red rocks of Moab, Christine gets the big traditional wedding she has always dreamed of having."

Part one of the special will air on Jan. 7, followed by part two on Jan. 14, according to the network.

Dani Sork Photo Christine Brown and David Woolley embrace on their wedding day.

Ahead of her wedding, Brown, 51, told PEOPLE that marrying Woolley — whom she met on a dating app in October 2022 — was a "fairytale" for her. “It's everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true.”

At the time, Woolley noted that the wedding would fulfill a longtime dream of Brown's.

“She wants to be able to wear a white dress and walk down the aisle with her dad. She never got to do that on her first marriage," he said referring to her 25-year polygamous marriage to ex Kody Brown. "She wants all the bells and whistles.”

Brown and Woolley exchanged vows in an outdoor ceremony at the Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, surrounded by 330 guests. Brown's 26-year-old son Paedon and her father escorted her down the aisle.

Having all of their family and loved ones there for the special occasion was a big priority for the couple. “We just liked the idea of having as much family and friends there as possible," Brown told PEOPLE.

The pair met on a dating website in 2022, and sparked an immediate connection. "The first time I met David, I realized it was something super special," Brown told PEOPLE. "He was very easy to fall in love with."

Dani Sork Photo Christine Brown and David Woolley raise their glasses at their wedding.

She said deciding to marry and spend the rest of their lives together seemed like "the most natural steps to do."

“David is just home," Brown explained to PEOPLE. "I feel like wherever we are together, we just create this amazing unity together. We're just a solid unit, and whatever goes on around us just doesn't even matter. Being married together just solidifies us together.”

Brown — who shares six children with her ex-husband — recently reflected on her decision to end her first marriage in 2021, while offering advice to others contemplating divorce.

"It sure feels good on the other side. I'm a big fan of divorce. If you're thinking about it, I say go for it," she admitted in a confessional during an October episode of the reality series. "Do it! You're already miserable… It might be terrible advice but I'm not a therapist or a psychiatrist of anything. I just know how it feels on the other side and it's awesome."

She also opened up to PEOPLE last month about how she has an entirely new perspective on her plural marriage now that she's out of it.

“I thought we were open. I thought we knew everything, and I thought that we understood how big this world was,” she said of herself and fellow sister wife Janelle Brown.

“But once I left, I was really like, ‘Oh my gosh, there's a whole world out here, I feel like I can take a deep breath. And there's possibilities and there's amazing stuff on the other side of polygamy.’”



Sister Wives: Christine and David's Wedding special will air in two parts on TLC beginning Jan. 7.

