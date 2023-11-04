Tlaib asserts Biden is ‘supporting genocide’ in Gaza

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) criticized President Biden on Friday, claiming he “supported the genocide of the Palestinian people” over his administration’s support for Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

Tlaib posted a video to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday showing pro-Palestinian marches around the country with tens of thousands of participants, adding a message for the president.

“Mr. President, the American people are not with you on this one,” she said. “We will remember in 2024.”

The Biden administration has strongly backed Israel in its conflict against Hamas, including pledging billions in aid for the country. In recent days, the administration has called for a “humanitarian pause” in the war in order to assist Gaza civilians.

Tlaib, who is of Palestinian heritage, is one of the loudest voices in Congress in favor of a full cease-fire in the Middle Eastern conflict. Over a dozen House Democrats, Tlaib included, signed a resolution backing a cease-fire last month.

The war began early last month after Hamas militants killed over a thousand Israeli civilians in a surprise attack on Israel. Responding Israeli air campaigns and a recent ground offensive have killed over 9,200 Palestinian people, including over 3,800 children, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

Humanitarian organizations have described a dire situation in Gaza, where over a million people have been displaced and most are running out of food, water and medical supplies. Israeli air strikes leveled entire neighborhoods, and Israel briefly cut off all communication in the territory last week.

Gaza is still without fuel deliveries due to an Israeli blockade, which United Nations leaders have warned will likely lead to an end of aid deliveries and result in the territory completely going without power, including at critical hospitals.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Israel on Friday to advocate for the Biden administration’s proposal of a humanitarian pause in the conflict, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signaled that there will be no pause.

The administration has sworn off a complete cease-fire, which Tlaib has advocated for.

The Michigan Democrat also faced down House censure threat this week over previous comments viewed as critical of the Israeli state. More than 20 Republican joined all Democrats in killing that measure Wednesday.

Recent polls show that Biden’s pro-Israel stance has severely hurt Democrats’ appeal amongst Muslim and Arab-Americans, usually a key demographic in the swing state of Michigan. This is especially true in Tlaib’s Detroit-area district, which holds the highest density of Arab-Americans in the country.

