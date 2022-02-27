Tkachuk, Toffoli lead Flames to 7-3 win over Wild

  • Calgary Flames' Tyler Toffoli celebrates his goal against the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Calgary Flames' Tyler Toffoli celebrates his goal against the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Minnesota Wild's Frederick Gaudreau, center, checks Calgary Flames' Elias Lindholm, right, as Wild goalie Kaapo Kahkonen protects the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Minnesota Wild's Frederick Gaudreau, center, checks Calgary Flames' Elias Lindholm, right, as Wild goalie Kaapo Kahkonen protects the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov, right, has his shot blocked by Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov, right, has his shot blocked by Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Calgary Flames' Oliver Kylington, center, is helped off the ice by teammates Christopher Tanev, left, and Nikita Zadorov after a hard hit during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Calgary Flames' Oliver Kylington, center, is helped off the ice by teammates Christopher Tanev, left, and Nikita Zadorov after a hard hit during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Minnesota Wild's Alex Goligoski, left, checks Calgary Flames' Rasmus Andersson during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Minnesota Wild's Alex Goligoski, left, checks Calgary Flames' Rasmus Andersson during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Minnesota Wild's Nick Bjugstad (27) scores on Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Minnesota Wild's Nick Bjugstad (27) scores on Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello, right, checks Calgary Flames' Brad Richardson during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello, right, checks Calgary Flames' Brad Richardson during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Minnesota Wild's Dmitry Kulikov, right, checks Calgary Flames' Sean Monahan during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Minnesota Wild's Dmitry Kulikov, right, checks Calgary Flames' Sean Monahan during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Minnesota Wild's Marcus Foligno, left, is checked by Calgary Flames' Rasmus Andersson during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Minnesota Wild's Marcus Foligno, left, is checked by Calgary Flames' Rasmus Andersson during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
2 min read
In this article:
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk and Tyler Toffoli each had two goals and an assist, and the Calgary Flames beat the Minnesota Wild 7-3 Saturday night.

Blake Coleman had a goal and an assist, and Erik Gudbranson and Andrew Mangiapane also scored to help Calgary bounce back from a 7-1 loss at Vancouver on Thursday night that snapped a 10-game winning streak.

The Flames have won 11 straight at home, tying the franchise record set in the 2015-16 season.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 22 shots to improve to 24-11-5 this season.

Frederick Gaudreau, Nick Bjugstad and Kirill Kaprizov scored for Minnesota, which has lost three straight and five of six. Kaapo Kahkonen finished with 28 saves.

The Wild trailed 5-1 after two periods, before scoring twice in the third. Bjugstad skated in and scored off a pass from Matt Boldy on a rush with 6:35 remaining and Kaprizov beat Markstrom from the left circle to pull Minnesota within two just 70 seconds later.

Tkachuk's second of the night, an empty-netter from beyond the blue line, pushed Calgary's lead to 6-3 with 1:54 left, and Toffoli added another empty-netter in the final minute.

Gaudreau gave the Wild a 1-0 lead on a tip-in at 1:36 of the first period.

Calgary then scored five straight goals to take control. Toffoli tied it from the right circle with 9 1/2 minutes to go in the opening period, Tkachuk put the Flames ahead for good on a power-play goal 1:20 later, and Gudbranson's one-timer from the point made it 3-1 with 2:18 remaining in the period.

Mangiapane scored off a rebound from the left side for his team-leading 27th of the season with 3:36 left in the second.

Coleman's short-handed goal on a breakaway with 51 seconds remaining in the period pushed the lead to 5-1.

UP NEXT

The teams complete their home-and-home set Tuesday night at Minnesota.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

