Tkachuk leads Senators past Flyers 4-2 in teams' finale

2 min read
In this article:
  Philadelphia Flyers
    Philadelphia Flyers
  Travis Hamonic
    Travis Hamonic
  Owen Tippett
    Owen Tippett
  Brady Tkachuk
    Brady Tkachuk
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night in the season finale for both teams.

Josh Norris and Travis Hamonic also scored and Austin Watson had an empty-netter for the Senators, who finished out of the playoffs for the fifth straight season.

James van Riemsdyk and Owen Tippett scored for the Flyers, who capped one of the worst seasons in franchise history. Boos reigned down as they skated off the ice.

Tkachuck reached the 30-goal plateau for the first time in his career with the eventual winning tally on a wrist shot on a power play with 3:22 left in regulation.

Hamonic put the Senators ahead 2-1 1:56 into the final period on a slap shot, and Tippett tied it with Philadelphia’s second tally on the man-advantage with 7:27 left in the third.

The Flyers’ season was tumultuous on and off the ice. They finished with fewer victories in a full season only three other times, two of which came in the second and third year of the club’s existence. They entered Friday with the worst power play in the league and third-worst goals per game.

They fired coach Alain Vigneault in December, replacing him with interim Mike Yeo; endured a pair of double-digit losing streaks, including a franchise-worst 13-game skid; got called out from prominent former players for sitting a healthy Keith Yandle earlier this month, ending his NHL-record 989-game ironman streak; and traded away longtime captain Claude Giroux in March.

Injuries only told part of the story for the Flyers, who got ineffective play from players up and down the lineup, many of whom regressed.

The Flyers finished with a 14-27 mark at home.

Aaron Bracy, The Associated Press

