Tkachuk helps Panthers beat Sabres 4-3 to improve to 2-0-0

·1 min read

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and set up defenseman Brandon Montour’s eventual winner in the Florida Panthers’ 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Aaron Ekblad and Colin White also scored for the defending President’s Trophy-winning Panthers, who are off to a 2-0 start a year after winning their first eight. Spencer Knight stopped 24 shots in his season debut and improved to 4-0 against Buffalo after allowing a combined four goals in three starts against the Sabres last year.

Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch had a goal and assist each for Buffalo. Zemgus Girgensons also scored.

Eric Comrie stopped 33 shots and assisted on Tuch’s game-opening goal, becoming Buffalo’s first goalie to earn a point in his Sabres debut. Buffalo signed the former Winnipeg Jets backup in free agency this summer.

FLYERS 3, CANUCKS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as Philadelphia rallied from a two-goal deficit.

Tony D’Angelo had a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton added a short-handed tally for the Flyers (2-0-0), who have opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots.

Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost the first two games of their five-game road trip to open the season. Thatcher Demko had 28 saves.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

