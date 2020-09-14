12 things you didn't know about the Golden Girls on the show's 35th anniversary

Picture it: Miami, 1985. Four older women meet as roommates and kindle unexpected friendships in the television phenomenon The Golden Girls.

The “girls” were comprised of caustic Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur), shade priestess Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty), Southern siren Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan) and cheerfully gullible Rose Nylund (Betty White) — a dubious squad who, together, hilariously piloted topics of widowhood, retirement, romance and sex after 50.

White, 98, is the only surviving cast member (Getty died in 2008, Arthur in 2009 and McClanahan in 2010). But the Emmy-awarded NBC series, which aired for seven seasons, lives on through books, clothing, Halloween costumes, face masks, a pop-up cafe, two spin-offs (Empty Nest and Golden Palace), an all-Black reboot and a priceless vocabulary lesson (“What's a lanai?” “The porch!”)

But do you really know everything about The Golden Girls? Grab a slice of cheesecake and dig in.

Betty White almost played Blanche and Dorothy was written for Bea Arthur

Having previously played a "neighborhood nymphomaniac" on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, White was thrilled to audition for Blanche ahead of the 1985 pilot episode. But director Jay Sandrich worried about typecasting, so he gave the hyper-sexualized role to McClanahan and the lovable naiveté to White.

Although White didn’t know anything about Rose, she fell in love with her character, St. Olaf stories and all. "This one took Blanche out of orbit where I never would have had the guts to go," White said of McClanahan in a 2010 interview with The Paley Center for Media.

Meanwhile, the roles of Dorothy and her mother Sophia were cast organically. Dorothy’s character was originally written with a “Bea Arthur-like” character in mind, show creator Susan Harris told Entertainment Weekly, and choosing Getty for Sophia, was a “no-brainer.”

Betty White as Rose Nylund, left, and Bea Arthur as Dorothy Petrillo Zbornak on The Golden Girls. (Photo: Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank)

White and Arthur weren’t that close

Their TV chemistry was unbeatable, but White believed that Arthur wasn’t her biggest fan. "Bea was not that fond of me," she told Joy Behar in 2011. “I don’t know what I ever did. I don’t know, but she was not that thrilled with me. But I loved Bea and I admired her...”

In 2016, Arthur’s son Matthew Saks explained to The Hollywood Reporter, “I think she felt she was more of an actress than Betty,” he said of Arthur. “Mom came from Broadway. Betty starred on a game show at one point.”

Saks also admitted that Arthur got annoyed when White chatted with live audience members on breaks. “I think my mom didn’t dig that,” he said. “It’s more about being focused or conserving your energy. It’s just not the right time to talk to fans between takes. Betty was able to do it and it didn’t seem to affect her. But it rubbed my mom the wrong way.”

However, Saks insisted, “there was no fighting at all. They were friends. At one point they lived close enough that they would drive each other to work.” Arthur herself has described White as “wonderful.”

George Clooney (bottom right) played a detective on the Golden Girls in 1987. Pictured with him here, from left, are Estelle Getty, Betty White and Rue McClanahan. (Photo: Ron Tom/NBCU Photo Bank)

George Clooney, Quentin Tarantino and Mario Lopez were celebrity guests

Whether they made guest cameos or launched their careers from the exposure, a parade of famous faces appeared on the show. George Clooney played a dreamy detective investigating neighborhood jewelry thieves, Mario Lopez was Dorothy’s English student whom she accidentally got deported, Leslie Nielsen’s Lucas Hollingsworth character married Dorothy in Season 7 and Quentin Tarantino played an Elvis Presley impersonator in Season 4.