TK Maxx takes on former Debenhams space at Westfield London

TK Maxx is opening a new store at the Westfield London centre (Westfield London)

TK Maxx has inked a deal that will see the fast-expanding High Street chain breathe new life into the former Debenhams space at Westfield London, the Evening Standard can reveal.

The clothing and homeware retailer will open a 30,000 sq ft shop in the White City mall in the autumn. A spokesman at its parent TJX Europe said it is one of four branches set to launch in the UK this year.

The spokesman added: “Plans for this exciting 30,000 square foot space are well underway and we’ll be working round the clock to bring West London customers our unique mix of incredible products at amazing prices.”

TK Maxx has 58 shops in the capital and recently started a search for more sites in London, adding to momentum in the sector with firms encouraged by footfall levels.

Investment in stores marks a welcome move after a turbulent three years for the High Street. Companies have grappled with Covid-19 lockdowns and soaring energy bills.

Kate Orwin, leasing director UK at Westfield’s owner said the latest letting is “hot on the heels of a string of global retailers taking new or larger spaces” at the centre.

Recent openings include beauty retailers Space NK and Sephora. Orwin said: “More exciting signings will soon be unveiled for this part of the centre as we continue to transform our spaces and bring customers the best retail, dining and leisure mix.”

TK Maxx is taking part of the space previously used by Debenhams, the department store chain that was one of the centre’s original anchors but disappeared from the High Street during the pandemic.

Richard Scott at property advisor Nash Bond, which acted for the landlord alongside CBRE, said: “London is rebounding at pace post-Covid and high-quality retail spaces are being taken by strong global brands as they continue to take market share. TK Maxx is a great occupier providing further depth to the significant retail offer at Westfield London.”