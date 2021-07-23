TK Elevator to acquire City Elevator, one of the leading elevator service companies in Metro Vancouver, BC, Canada

- Owner Heiner Marnet and more than 75 employees from City Elevator will be joining TK Elevator Canada after the deal becomes official on July 29, 2021.

- City Elevator is the fourth acquisition in Canada and the sixth overall in North America for TK Elevator in 2021.

BURNABY, BC, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TK Elevator has signed an agreement to acquire City Elevator, a leading provider of elevator service and maintenance in the Metro Vancouver area. City Elevator was founded in 2004 by Heiner Marnet and Dennis Graham.

"As the urbanization boom extends west to cities like Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver, it is critical to have the best technicians, tools and technologies to keep building transportation systems safely operating," says Kevin Lavallee, President and CEO of TK Elevator North America. "City Elevator has been one of those important elevator service providers in the Vancouver area for many years, and we are very pleased to have them join our expanding TKE family."

TK Elevator has a strong presence throughout the Metro Vancouver area, including supporting some of the most prominent and modern commercial office buildings in downtown Vancouver, such as 601 West Hastings, 1133 Melville, 1090 West Pender and the Alberni Tower.

"Vancouver is a very special community to us, and we are proud to expand our presence there with the acquisition of City Elevator," shares Blaine Coupal, President and CEO, TK Elevator Canada.

Among the more than 75 employees joining TK Elevator Canada is founder Heiner Marnet, a longtime leader in the Western Canada elevator community. Marnet formerly served as Chair for the Canadian Elevator Contractors Association (CECA).

"City Elevator established itself as one of the most trusted elevator companies in the Vancouver area by conducting itself with honesty and integrity and consistently providing outstanding service. That mirrors the approach TK Elevator has taken in all facets of its business, and we are thrilled to be joining TK Elevator and become a driving force in shaping the future of the elevator industry in Canada," adds Marnet.

Earlier this year, TK Elevator acquired three elevator companies in Ontario, two located in Toronto and one in Northern Ontario. In the U.S., TK Elevator also acquired Albany Elevator and Accurate Elevator in Albany, New York and Marathon, Florida, respectively.

To learn more, go to https://www.tkelevator.com/ca-en/.

TK Elevator (formerly: thyssenkrupp Elevator)

With customers in over 100 countries served by 50,000 employees, TK Elevator achieved sales of around €8 billion in the fiscal year 2019/2020. Over 1,000 locations around the world provide an extensive network that guarantees closeness to customers. Over the past decades, TK Elevator has established itself as one of the world's leading elevator companies and became independent since its sale by thyssenkrupp AG in August 2020. The company's most important business line is the service business represented by over 24,000 service technicians. The product portfolio covers commodity elevators for residential and commercial buildings to cutting-edge, highly customized solutions for state-of-the-art skyscrapers. In addition, it also consists of escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts. Integrated cloud-based service solutions, such as the MAX platform, are gaining in importance. With these digital offerings, there are no limits to urban mobility anymore. TKE – move beyond.

