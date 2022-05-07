The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.29 Dividend

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase TJX Companies' shares on or after the 11th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.29 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.04 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, TJX Companies has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current stock price of $60.41. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

See our latest analysis for TJX Companies

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see TJX Companies paying out a modest 38% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year it paid out 62% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that TJX Companies's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see TJX Companies earnings per share are up 9.8% per annum over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests TJX Companies has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, TJX Companies has increased its dividend at approximately 19% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid TJX Companies? Earnings per share growth has been modest, and it's interesting that TJX Companies is paying out less than half of its earnings and more than half its cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

So while TJX Companies looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. We've identified 2 warning signs with TJX Companies (at least 1 which is concerning), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

