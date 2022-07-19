TJP Labs Inc. Is Granted Drug Establishment Licensing (DEL) by Health Canada

TJP Labs Inc.

PICKERING, Ontario, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TJP Labs Inc. ("TJP Labs") is North America's leading full-service contract manufacturer of next-generation products, focusing on Modern Oral Nicotine pouches and oral delivery solutions for energy and nutraceutical products. After completing a thorough



regulatory assessment and meeting all GMP requirements, Health Canada has granted TJP Labs Inc. a Drug Establishment License (DEL).

Any company that intends to import, fabricate, package, label, or distribute pharmaceutical drugs must obtain a Drug Establishment License per Health Canada regulatory requirements. It is a comprehensive and stringent process to achieve DEL approval as a company must demonstrate it meets strict quality control standards and procedures.

The Drug Establishment License aligns with TJP Labs' future goal to offer drug manufacturing services. Further, it augments TJP's globally recognized expertise in full-service contract manufacturing in the next-generation nicotine and nutraceutical space.

Speaking on the achievement, David Richmond-Peck, CEO of TJP Labs, said:

"We are incredibly excited at the future possibilities Drug Establishment Licensing offers our global customers. We founded TJP Labs to promote global harm reduction and develop products appropriate for the protection of public health. Passing the rigorous inspection process conducted by Health Canada is evidence that the unparalleled quality of our best-in-class manufacturing facility aligns with our corporation's long-term objectives.

This license, including our Natural Health Products Site License, ISO 9001:2015, HACCP and cGMP certifications, speaks to the rigorous quality standards at TJP Labs. It propels our vision to become a global leader in modern oral nicotine, energy, and nutraceutical pouch manufacturing. Further, it reinforces our ability to service high-volume brands in international markets."

About TJP Labs Inc.

TJP Labs is a leading North American full-service, global contract manufacturer of premium quality next-generation products, specializing in modern oral nicotine, energy, and nutraceutical pouches. Our products are manufactured and packaged in our DEL, Site-Licensed, cGMP/HACCP compliant, ISO 9001:2015 certified state-of-the-art facilities.

