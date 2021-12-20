Tivoli maintains expectations despite forced shutdown

Based on the Stock Exchange Announcement no. 10 on 29 October 2021, Tivoli's expectations for 2021 were a revenue in the range of DKK 700 million and a loss before tax in the range of DKK 50 million. Tivoli maintains its expectations for 2021 despite the Garden's closure on 19 December 2021 after a successful Halloween season and a good start of the Christmas season.

CEO Susanne Mørch Koch says: Tivoli has had a historically high revenue in October and November, which is largely due to that the guests, especially the Danes, are still appreciating the classic Tivoli experience - but have also welcomed the many news in the Garden. We are now closing this year's Christmas season and spending time preparing for next year's seasons.

The expectations are under the assumption that Tivoli gains access to relief packages and compensation for fixed costs following the shutdown is covered by the crisis provision (not limited by the EU’s aid ceiling).

Best regards

Tom Knutzen Susanne Mørch Koch

Chairman CEO

Contactperson: Head of press, Torben Plank tlf. 22237440 / tpl@tivoli.dk





