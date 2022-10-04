Tito Ortiz: Jake Paul ‘in for a rude awakening’ against Anderson Silva

Farah Hannoun
·1 min read

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz thinks Anderson Silva will be too much for Jake Paul.

Paul meets Silva in the headliner of a Showtime pay-per-view event Oct. 29 at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Silva, a former UFC middleweight champion, is 47, but the elite striker is expected to be Paul’s toughest test to date.

Since returning to boxing in 2021, Silva defeated former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and knocked out former UFC light heavyweight champ Ortiz, who sees Silva making quick work of Paul.

“I know he’s coming up on a fight now against Jake Paul,” Ortiz said on Paddy Pimblett’s “Chattin Pony Podcast.” “I don’t think Jake Paul’s going to make it out of three rounds, and that’s my opinion, but I think it’s going to be a great fight, because I know Jake Paul puts in great work.”

Yoel Romero warns Anderson Silva not to go toe to toe vs. Jake Paul: 'This young man could hurt him'

Anderson Silva takes carefree approach to Jake Paul, considers boxing match 'a good challenge'

Paul often has been criticized by the likes of Floyd Mayweather for fighting MMA guys like Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, who are past their primes, but Ortiz thinks the YouTube star would be gravely mistaken to think Silva’s age is reflective of his ability.

“Jake Paul thinks him being 47 is going to make a difference? He’s gonna be in for a rude awakening,” Ortiz added. “One thing about Anderson, he takes this sport very seriously. He takes it as a martial arts.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

