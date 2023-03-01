Titletown South Florida: A state hoops preview and talkin’ football with Larry Blustein

Titletown South Florida returns with Miami Herald Deputy Sports Editor Andre Fernandez and Sportswriter David Wilson recapping the top storylines from last week’s girls’ basketball state championships as well as a look ahead to the boys’ basketball state finals this week in Lakeland.

Wilson interviews some of the stars from Miami Country Day and St. Thomas Aquinas’ championship wins and he and Fernandez break down what to expect this week as five South Florida teams (Miami Columbus, Miami Belen Jesuit, Miami Mater Lakes, Miami Riviera Prep and Weston Sagemont) all vie for titles.

Fernandez also sits down with football recruiting analyst and WQAM radio host Larry Blustein to talk about the latest news and notes around South Florida so far this offseason. Hint: There’s been a TON of transfers and coaching changes with some interesting ones.

In fact, just after we recorded this episode, this happened:

Miami Northwestern fires coach Max Edwards after eight years and three state titles

So we’ll have to talk about the impact of that decision in our next episode.

Poll: Which Dade high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Feb. 26)

Poll: Which Broward high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Feb. 26)

We also salute this week’s Player of the Week nominees from both Dade and Broward Counties ranging from basketball to baseball and softball as the spring sports season is almost fully underway.

NOTE: Remember in addition to watching this show on YouTube and on our site at miamiherald.com, it is now available as a podcast on our Titletown page. It is available on Spotify, ITunes and most other platforms where you listen to your pods. Thank you for watching and listening as always, and enjoy!