Titletown South Florida: Norland is legit; Booker T.’s ’60 Minutes’ stretch, week 9 picks

Miami Norland proved its a legit contender for the Class 2M state title with a dramatic 29-26 overtime win over Miami Central.

But can they ‘slay the king’ again in the playoffs if the two meet again?

Poll: Which Broward high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Oct. 15)

On this week’s episode of Titletown South Florida, Miami Herald Deputy Sports Editor Andre Fernandez and Miami Herald contributor Joe Frisaro discuss this topic as we look back at the top games from last week.

▪ We also look at Miami Booker T. Washington’s quest to win three games in only eight days. Is it worthy of being featured on 60 Minutes?

▪ Is Hialeah, which has allowed only 31 points all season, a sleeper team this postseason?

Poll: Which Miami-Dade high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Oct. 15)

▪ Miami Palmetto found some offense against Homestead South Dade. Are they balanced enough to challenge Columbus in Class 4M?

▪ And on the independent side, how good is Davie NSU University School, which improved to 7-0 after a blowout win over previously unbeaten Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy?

We’ve got highlights from all of these games and discuss their potential impact on the postseason.

NOTE: Remember in addition to watching this show at miamiherald.com, it is available on YouTube on the Miami Herald page. Please subscribe and as always, thank you for watching, and enjoy!