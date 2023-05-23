Titletown South Florida: ‘Dark Side’ reloading at Miramar, state baseball report

“Daaaark Side! Daaaark Side!”

If you’re a longtime Miramar football fan, you love when this chant breaks out during a Patriots game because it means their defense is likely dominating the opposition.

Miramar, a squad that rose to state championship status with greats like Geno Smith and Tracy Howard a decade ago, is starting to show some of the same ingredients of those Patriots squads as they look to build off a regional finals appearance last year in Class 3M.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Poll: Which Dade high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (May 21)

On this week’s Titletown South Florida episode, Miami Herald Deputy Sports Editor Andre Fernandez speaks with coach A.J. Scott and a few of his players as the Patriots prepare to make another push for a title this fall.

Also on this week’s show:

-Fernandez chats with longtime football recruiting analyst and radio host Larry Blustein about his thoughts and observations from this spring football session.

-We look at what’s happened so far at the state baseball championships and what’s yet to come.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ Alex Rodriguez (13) reacts after hitting a home run against Christopher Columbus in the second inning of their Region 4-7A baseball game final at Anthony Rizzo Field on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Parkland, Fla.

-We also salute this week’s Player of the Week nominees from both Dade and Broward Counties ranging from baseball to track to softball as the 2022-23 sports season heads into its final week.

Poll: Which Broward high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (May 21)

NOTE: Remember in addition to watching this show on YouTube and on our site at miamiherald.com, it is now available as a podcast on our Titletown page. It is available on Spotify, ITunes and most other platforms where you listen to your pods. Thank you for watching and listening as always, and enjoy!