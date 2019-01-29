Titleist releases newest carry bag, and you're probably going to see tour players using it at the Waste Management Phoenix Open

Titleist will be releasing new bags in two of their collections in 2019: The Players bags and the Hybrid bags. The goal of the Players line is to provide lightweight stand bags that still have enough storage for all of your gear. In the Players collection, you'll find three new bags. The Players 4 StaDry, the Players 4 Plus and the Players 4.

The Players 4 Plus is, as you've probably guessed, the largest of the three. It has the most storage, with specific pockets for tees, balls, valuables, apparel, rangefinder, and water bottles. The Players 4 Plus model has been given to the Titleist players on the PGA Tour, leaving them with the option to use the bag at the Waste Management Phoenix Open this week. Titleist has made bags for each player, putting their names and their usual sponsors on the carry bags. We're guessing all of the caddies are voting for this option over the usual heavy staff bag. There are 13 different colorways in the Players 4 Plus line, but you'll see the traditional Titleist black, white and red colorway in action in Phoenix. This bag will be available at retail for $225.

titleist players bag.png

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Players 4 StaDry ($255) is lighter than the previous model, by 14% according to Titleist. It's a bag for a player who isn't afraid to walk 18 in the rain. The nylon material used to make the bag is waterproof, and the seams and zippers are sealed waterproof. The stand legs are made out of a lightweight aluminum to save weight. The Players 4 ($200) has a similar construction to the StaDry, without the waterproofing. Both bags have more padding on the shoulder straps for improved comfort.

titleist hybrid 14 bag.png

Story continues

Titleist also announced two new hybrid models, the Hybrid 14 ($240) and Hybrid 5 ($230). These hybrid bags have straps and stands so you can carry them to and from your cart and the range easily. They also have a space for the cart strap to slide around the bag, under the valuables pocket so you still have total access to that pocket. As the name would lead you to think, the Hybrid 14 has a 14-way divided top so each of your clubs have their own slot. The Hybrid 5 has a five-way top, and is lighter.

Both the Hybrid and Players collections will be available Feb. 1.

Related: Golf Digest Editor's Choice Golf Bags