Titleist extends AP2, AP3 iron lines with all-black look

If there is any doubt as to whether there is demand among consumers for irons with a black finish instead of chrome or satin, the last few years have likely put that discussion to rest. Numerous companies such as Callaway, TaylorMade, Cobra and PXG have introduced dark-colored irons either as part of their main line or as a special offering. Titleist now becomes the latest to join the black-colored iron market.

The company today introduced its 718 AP2 Black and 718 AP3 Black irons. The limited-edition irons came about as a result of input from tour as well as the company’s Team Titleist members, a community of everyday players the company often seeks feedback from.

“One request we heard from both tour players and amateurs, particularly those who have gravitated toward our Jet Black Vokey SM7 wedges, was if they could have these same irons in a darker finish,” said Josh Talge, VP of golf club marketing for Titleist.

The clubs maintain all of their technological horsepower, including the forged design and using two different densities of tungsten to boost forgiveness and consistency in the AP2 and employing a springy L-face in the 3- through 7-irons on the AP3 that assists ball speed, especially on shots struck low on the face.

It’s the new look, however, that will strike players most. Titleist used a high-polish black PVD coating for the clubheads then married it with True Temper’s AMT Onyx shafts with a matte black finish and all-black Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grips.

The black versions of the AP2 and AP3 will be available March 1 at a price of $1,500 for a set of eight in right-hand only.