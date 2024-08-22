Title win 'boosts Vipers' case for pro status'

Anglian Vipers won the East Rugby League final at their home ground, Wymondham Rugby Club [Henry Miller/BBC]

A Norfolk-based Rugby League club that hopes to turn professional has been crowned champions for the first time in its short history.

Anglian Vipers beat Hemel Stags 50-10 in the East Rugby League Final at their home ground, Wymondham Rugby Club.

Club chairman Rob Humphries said the victory would give him "a little bit more ammo" when meeting the Rugby Football League (RFL) to discuss the potential for the club to represent the region in the professional game.

The Vipers, who have only been playing for three seasons, made it to the same stage last year, before losing out to Bedford Tigers.

Vipers chairman Rob Humphries wants the Eastern region to become a new hub for the sport [Jack Maclean/BBC]

The Vipers are joined by the Tigers and Goole Vikings, who have all applied to join the third tier of the RFL next season.

"It's nice to going into the meeting with the RFL next week as champions," said Humphries.

"This is only our third season. To win a grand final, that's really incredible."

He said it was not just the club's future at stake.

"We're selling East Anglia; we're selling the region as a destination that should be touched by Rugby League," he said.

"The great thing [about the club] is they're local lads. That's what we want the club to be built on; a foundation of local talent."

Humphries said the Vipers learnt from their 38-28 defeat in last year's final.

"We said on the bus on the way home last year: 'Sometimes you've got to lose one to win one.'"

Along with their cohort of local talent, the Vipers secured three overseas players to try their hand at Rugby League to help win them the title, including South African Mike Jr Mavovana.

"The boys just knew, it's selfishness out the window, and everyone bought into the team," Mavovana said after the match.

"It all came together; it's the icing on the cake."

