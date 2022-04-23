Title IX violations and harassment case at Fresno State: opinion cartoon by SW Parra

The ongoing investigation into sexual harassment at Fresno State, and violations of Title IX regulations, is the subject of this week’s opinion cartoon by SW Parra.

Joseph Castro, former president of the university and chancellor of the California State University, had to resign his CSU post in the wake of the controversy. The investigation deals with Frank Lamas, former vice president in charge of student affairs. He is accused of harassing staff and students in his six years at the campus. Lamas denies any wrongdoing.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX, which outlaws sexual discrimination and harassment.