Title IX: Ann Meyers Drysdale shares how law shaped her life

(Editor's Note: Ann Meyers Drysdale was the first woman to receive an athletic scholarship at UCLA. The Hall of Famer, longtime TV basketball analyst mother of three kids shares how Title IX has help shape her life and career, and what needs to be done over the next 50 years for the law to continue to have a positive impact on young girls and women.)

I am one of 11 children, with five sisters and five brothers. I was a 1972 sophomore in high school in La Habra, California, playing seven sports when Title IX was passed. A law of 37 words that became the calling card for girls and women in sports.

I knew nothing about what Title IX was, or how important it would be for my future.

Heading into 1973, I was so wrapped up with school activities, thinking about boys, learning to drive, hearing about Vietnam War, ERA, Civil Rights, and watching my older sister Patty play sports to understand what Title IX would mean for me.

But in the 50 years Title IX has been in existence, it has opened doors for me and thousands of other women, though a handful of women traveled a more difficult road to show what was possible before the legislation was passed.

I got to see women competing at a very high level because of my sister. She played three sports at Cal State Fullerton and won the 1970 national basketball championship under Coach Billie Moore.

I remember Billie Jean King (BJK) beating Bobby Riggs in a historic nationally televised tennis match, which helped liberate women all over the country. BJK and Donna de Varona (UCLA and youngest Olympic swimmer) would start the Women’s Sports Foundation (WSF) when I was a senior in 1974, and I was excited to be asked to be a part of it.

I was also excited about being the only high school player to be named to the USA women's national basketball team.

It was all part of a life-changing year for me because of Title IX.

My brother David played basketball at UCLA and he came home one summer weekend in 1974 with his roommate Kenny Washington, who had returned to UCLA to go law school before being named the new Bruins women’s basketball coach. They asked me if I wanted to go to UCLA on a basketball scholarship.

With Title IX, I became the first woman to receive a full athletic scholarship to UCLA. I would also compete in track (my first love) and volleyball.

Both David and Kenny played for “Papa" (Coach John Wooden). Kenny on the first UCLA championship teams (1964, ’65), and David was going into his senior year, having one title (1973).

I was playing on the national team — that would become the first U.S. women's basketball team to play in the Olympics at the 1976 Montreal Games — when I got to watch the Bruins and my brother win the 1975 NCAA championship. I wanted to have the same excited feeling.

I believe to this day, that if I didn’t go to UCLA, myself and women’s basketball would NOT have received the attention that we did back in the 1970s.

At that time, UCLA men’s basketball was winning championships under Wooden, (I would become an All-American like David, me a four-time selection). We became a media “human interest” story.

Yes, my brother and I made for a good story but my teammates and I were much more than a feel-good story — we could play. And Coach Wooden, who “validated” the women’s game, gave our program credibility.

In 1976, I was able to follow in the footsteps of Olympic greats such as Babe Diedrickson, Wilma Rudolf and Wyomia Tyus. I won a silver at the Montreal Games, playing for my sister's former coach Billie Moore. We would win the AIAW championship my senior year in Pauley Pavilion with Moore as my new college coach.

In the Maryland title game, I scored 20 points, with 11 rebounds, 9 assists, and 8 steals. I held 12 of the 13 school records when I graduated with a sociology degree, and had won championships with both track and basketball.

I would become the No. 1 pick of the Women’s Basketball League (WBL), the first women’s professional league. I would stay amateur to play in the 1980 Olympics, but then I was invited to have an NBA try-out with the Indiana Pacers. Dave was playing then for the Milwaukee Bucks.

What an opportunity of a lifetime!

And one that would not have been possible without Title IX.

I went through the tryouts, did not make the team, but so many doors opened up for me, including being the MVP of the WBL when I played.

But Title IX isn’t just about sports, it’s about equal education and opportunity, prohibiting sex-based discrimination.

After playing, I started a sports broadcasting career that has spanned almost 45 years, including broadcasting six Olympics (1984, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016). I also covered men’s and women’s Final Four’s, plus volleyball, softball, and other sports. I was invited to compete in four ABC-TV Women’s Superstar competitions (won 3 in a row) and one Men’s Superstars.

I would meet my future husband Don Drysdale and have 3 children (our two sons, DJ and Darren, plus our daughter Drew). Our daughter would compete on UCLA’s track team.

I am in 20 Halls of Fames, a national speaker on women’s sports, and continue to work in the game I love. In 2007, I was hired by the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury to be their general manager. The team would win two titles and a third when I was Mercury vice president, while also working with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns.

Today, I broadcast for both teams.

I have much to thank Title IX for and because of the law, so many more young girls and women now have the chance to pursue an education and play sports they love, plus they have a voice because of the legislation. There are more successful women today in corporate America that started as college athletes.

I believe in order for Title IX to continue for another 50 years, that parents and coaches need to educate their daughters and sons, on what this law means and the importance of its existence for their futures.

The equality fight for women’s sports continues today as many colleges and universities are still not in Title IX compliance.

Don’t ignore its importance!

Ann Meyers Drysdale was the first woman to receive an athletic scholarship at UCLA in 1974, won a silver medal at the 1976 Olympics and is in 20 Halls of Fames.

For more on Title IX’s impact, read AP’s full report: https://apnews.com/hub/title-ix Video timeline: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NdgNI6BZpw0

Ann Meyers Drysdale, The Associated Press

