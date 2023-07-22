‘Title challenger right here’: Twitter reacts to Tom Aspinall’s blitzing TKO of Marcin Tybura at UFC Fight Night 224
The UFC Fight Night 224 main event in London featured a clash of two heavyweight contenders, Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura.
One day shy of exactly one year to the day he suffered a knee ligament tear, Aspinall returned to the cage in the same arena, The O2. The fight was quick, but a little bit longer than his last outing. This time, Aspinall walked away with a quick TKO victory.
The combat sports community had plenty to say afterward. Check out MMA Twitter reactions below.
UFC
Man on a mission tonight 😤@MarcinTybura | #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/borzmXhQDz
— UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2023
UFC
Ready to put on a show in front of the home crowd 🚨
@AspinallMMA | #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/uWHNjVarxC
— UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2023
Rhys McKee
Big fight feels when Aspinall is up..🔥 #UFCLondon
— Rhys McKee (@RhysMcKee) July 22, 2023
Nolan King
Marcin Tybura had the whole crowd singing Can't Stop by RHCP… until they realized who it was walking out 😂 #UFCLondon
— Nolan King (@mma_kings) July 22, 2023
Ariel Helwani
All eyes on big Tom … 364 days later.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 22, 2023
Roman Dolidze
Heavyweight showdown up next! Who you got in the main event?! ⚔#UFCLondon
— Roman Dolidze (@romandolidzeufc) July 22, 2023
Caposa
No jump stomps once you get in the cage Aspinall
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 22, 2023
Vince Morales
Thought that was Patrick Stewart walking with Aspinall lol
— Vince Morales (@vandetta135) July 22, 2023
Belal Muhammad
Mannnn he’s back!!
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 22, 2023
Matthew Wells
Yep. Tom Aspinall is that dude. Made it look easy against Tybura. #UFCLondon
— Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) July 22, 2023
Renato Moicano
Mudefaker is light on the feet…. Crazy knockout…. Aspinal is the real deal…. #UFCLondon
— Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) July 22, 2023
Danny Segura
Tom Aspinall is the real deal, ladies and gentlemen.
That man will be UFC champion at some point in his career. No doubt. #UFCLondon
— Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) July 22, 2023
Jake Hadley
Tom is fast and agile for a heavyweight great performance #UFCLondon
— Jake Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) July 22, 2023
Jon Anik
Tommy Too Much! How to get it done, @AspinallMMA! Firmly back in the mix…
— Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) July 22, 2023
Billy Quarantillo
Yoo Tom looked fast Af 😳 #UFCLondon
— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) July 22, 2023
MMA Junkie
#UFCLondon result: Tom Aspinall def. Marcin Tybura via TKO (punches) -Round 1, 1:13
Full coverage: https://t.co/JiD5vN7WJa pic.twitter.com/BKQ2quOrBR
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 22, 2023
Alan Jouban
Told y’all!!! Tom vs JJ has to happen before the GOAT hangs em up. #UFCLondon
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 22, 2023
Aaron Bronsteter
Tom Aspinall is back WITH AUTHORITY
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 22, 2023
Anatomy of a Fighter
Tom definitely has the tools to be the champ ASAP #UFCLondon
— Anatomy of a Fighter (@WillHarrisAOAF) July 22, 2023
Terrance McKinney
Toms built different didn’t look like he skip a beat being out
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 22, 2023
Aljamain Sterling
Title challenger right here!! Aspinall looked beast! What a return! #UFCLondon
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 22, 2023
UFC
No better feeling in the world 😌@AspinallMMA | #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/TLl0ADEYPm
— UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2023
Simon Samano
Some quick hands for a heavyweight. Great way to come back from injury. #UFCLondon https://t.co/fm0wvfEn6K
— Simon Samano (@SJSamano) July 22, 2023
Michael Chiesa
Aspinall vs Pavlovich is the fight to make.
If Jon Jones beats Stipe Miocic and retires, they can fight for the heavyweight championship. If Miocic beats Jones, they can fight in a #1 contender match.#UFCLondon
— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) July 22, 2023
Johnny Walker
So we have a contender for the heavyweight throne? Again ? What you guys think about it ? #UFCLondon
— Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) July 22, 2023
Mike Jackson
Calling out Jon Jones???? #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/joHBu4Fuzj
— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) July 22, 2023
Fernand Lopez
Magnifique 🥋 👌🏽 https://t.co/JXa4G1FR8O
— Fernand Lopez (@fernandlopez) July 22, 2023
Nazim Sadykhov
How about Aspinal!! #UFCLondon
— Nazim Sadykhov (@naz_mma) July 22, 2023
Nicolas Dalby
Congrats Tom. Saw you heartbroken last summer in London at the hotel. So happy for your redemption victory! #UFCLondon
— Nicolas “Danish Dynamite” Dalby (@DalbyMMA) July 22, 2023