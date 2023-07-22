‘Title challenger right here’: Twitter reacts to Tom Aspinall’s blitzing TKO of Marcin Tybura at UFC Fight Night 224

Nolan King
·4 min read

The UFC Fight Night 224 main event in London featured a clash of two heavyweight contenders, Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura.

One day shy of exactly one year to the day he suffered a knee ligament tear, Aspinall returned to the cage in the same arena, The O2. The fight was quick, but a little bit longer than his last outing. This time, Aspinall walked away with a quick TKO victory.

The combat sports community had plenty to say afterward. Check out MMA Twitter reactions below.

