‘Title challenger right here’: Twitter reacts to Tom Aspinall’s blitzing TKO of Marcin Tybura at UFC Fight Night 224

The UFC Fight Night 224 main event in London featured a clash of two heavyweight contenders, Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura.

One day shy of exactly one year to the day he suffered a knee ligament tear, Aspinall returned to the cage in the same arena, The O2. The fight was quick, but a little bit longer than his last outing. This time, Aspinall walked away with a quick TKO victory.

The combat sports community had plenty to say afterward. Check out MMA Twitter reactions below.

UFC

UFC

Ready to put on a show in front of the home crowd 🚨 @AspinallMMA | #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/uWHNjVarxC — UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2023

Rhys McKee

Big fight feels when Aspinall is up..🔥 #UFCLondon — Rhys McKee (@RhysMcKee) July 22, 2023

Nolan King

Marcin Tybura had the whole crowd singing Can't Stop by RHCP… until they realized who it was walking out 😂 #UFCLondon — Nolan King (@mma_kings) July 22, 2023

Ariel Helwani

All eyes on big Tom … 364 days later. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 22, 2023

Roman Dolidze

Heavyweight showdown up next! Who you got in the main event?! ⚔#UFCLondon — Roman Dolidze (@romandolidzeufc) July 22, 2023

Caposa

No jump stomps once you get in the cage Aspinall — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 22, 2023

Vince Morales

Thought that was Patrick Stewart walking with Aspinall lol — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) July 22, 2023

Belal Muhammad

Mannnn he’s back!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 22, 2023

Matthew Wells

Yep. Tom Aspinall is that dude. Made it look easy against Tybura. #UFCLondon — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) July 22, 2023

Renato Moicano

Mudefaker is light on the feet…. Crazy knockout…. Aspinal is the real deal…. #UFCLondon — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) July 22, 2023

Danny Segura

Tom Aspinall is the real deal, ladies and gentlemen. That man will be UFC champion at some point in his career. No doubt. #UFCLondon — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) July 22, 2023

Jake Hadley

Tom is fast and agile for a heavyweight great performance #UFCLondon — Jake Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) July 22, 2023

Jon Anik

Tommy Too Much! How to get it done, @AspinallMMA! Firmly back in the mix… — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) July 22, 2023

Billy Quarantillo

Yoo Tom looked fast Af 😳 #UFCLondon — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) July 22, 2023

MMA Junkie

Alan Jouban

Told y’all!!! Tom vs JJ has to happen before the GOAT hangs em up. #UFCLondon — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 22, 2023

Aaron Bronsteter

Tom Aspinall is back WITH AUTHORITY — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 22, 2023

Anatomy of a Fighter

Tom definitely has the tools to be the champ ASAP #UFCLondon — Anatomy of a Fighter (@WillHarrisAOAF) July 22, 2023

Terrance McKinney

Toms built different didn’t look like he skip a beat being out — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 22, 2023

Aljamain Sterling

Title challenger right here!! Aspinall looked beast! What a return! #UFCLondon — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 22, 2023

UFC

Simon Samano

Some quick hands for a heavyweight. Great way to come back from injury. #UFCLondon https://t.co/fm0wvfEn6K — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) July 22, 2023

Michael Chiesa

Aspinall vs Pavlovich is the fight to make. If Jon Jones beats Stipe Miocic and retires, they can fight for the heavyweight championship. If Miocic beats Jones, they can fight in a #1 contender match.#UFCLondon — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) July 22, 2023

Johnny Walker

So we have a contender for the heavyweight throne? Again ? What you guys think about it ? #UFCLondon — Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) July 22, 2023

Mike Jackson

Fernand Lopez

Nazim Sadykhov

Nicolas Dalby

Congrats Tom. Saw you heartbroken last summer in London at the hotel. So happy for your redemption victory! #UFCLondon — Nicolas “Danish Dynamite” Dalby (@DalbyMMA) July 22, 2023

