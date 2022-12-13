Daily Briefing: Title 42 is ending

Nicole Fallert, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Officials have seen an influx of thousands of migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border with Title 42, the pandemic-era border regulation, set to end this month. Also in the news: Parts of the U.S. brace for blizzard-like conditions and a look at why the FBI's 2021 hate crime data is flawed.

🙋🏼‍♀️ I'm Nicole Fallert, Daily Briefing author. USA TODAY is introducing horoscopes to our site. Here's what your stars say about you.

Now, here we go with Tuesday's news

Asylum seekers, migrants cross en masse at Texas-Mexico border

Immigration experts have said the decision to end Title 42 could have triggered the surge in asylum-seeking migrants who were released by federal immigration authorities in border state communities. Asylum has been denied to migrants more than 2 million times in the past two years under the Title 42 expulsion policy.

Explain Title 42: Title 42 was introduced under President Donald Trump's administration in March 2020, allowing border officials to quickly expel migrants and close official ports of entry for asylum seekers. Under the Biden administration, the policy has been used to mitigate flows of migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border.

  • A federal judge gave the Biden administration until Dec. 21 to stop the expulsions, saying the government's use of Title 42 to prevent migrants from lawfully claiming asylum at the border is "arbitrary and capricious" and violates the law.

  • The Biden administration will revert back to pre-pandemic border policy. But the flow of migrants in the meantime is expected to rise. Border Patrol's El Paso Sector, which includes the city footprint and all of New Mexico, is reporting an average of 2,100 encounters each day in December.

  • Shipping containers as a border wall: Hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers topped by razor wire have been staged along Arizona’s eastern boundary with Mexico by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey. The move has been met with objections from the U.S. government, environmentalists and the incoming governor.

📷 Photo of the day: Hundreds of migrants cross the Rio Grande in hopes of seeking asylum 📷

Hundreds of migrants line up on the north side of the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas, as they wait to seek asylum in the U.S. See more photos here

Migrants tie blankets together as a rope to prevent other migrants from jumping the line as they are processed by Customs and Border Protection in El Paso, Texas. The migrants had spent the night in the north embankment of the Rio Grande after crossing en mass on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.
Migrants tie blankets together as a rope to prevent other migrants from jumping the line as they are processed by Customs and Border Protection in El Paso, Texas. The migrants had spent the night in the north embankment of the Rio Grande after crossing en mass on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

Winter storm could fuel travel havoc across US

Millions of people in the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest are bracing for blizzard-like conditions from a massive storm blowing across the country, while states farther to the south were warned of the risk of flash flooding and tornadoes. Blizzard or winter storm warnings were in effect for parts of Oregon, Nevada, Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Nebraska. The storm prediction center also warned that "bitterly" cold temperatures are likely to impact the lower 48 states leading up to and continuing from Dec. 20 and Dec. 26. Read more

Evan Freedman, from Los Angeles, puts snow chains on his vehicle as heavy snow falls on Highway 2 near Wrightwood, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.
Evan Freedman, from Los Angeles, puts snow chains on his vehicle as heavy snow falls on Highway 2 near Wrightwood, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

More news to know now

🌤 What's the weather today? Check your local forecast here.

Congress' looming deadline

Congress faces a deadline of midnight on Friday to pass a spending bill and avoid a partial government shutdown. At the moment, Republicans and Democrats remain billions apart from agreeing on a spending package that could approach $1.5 trillion. Domestic spending disputes are the sticking point of negotiations, keeping the parties separated by about $26 billion, according to Alabama GOP Sen. Richard Shelby, vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Republicans argue the Democratic-controlled Congress has already spent too much on measures such as pandemic relief and not enough on defense spending. Democrats have countered by saying the spending was necessary to help the country weather the fallout from COVID-19. Read more

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks to reporters following Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks to reporters following Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Department of Energy to announce nuclear fusion breakthrough

Scientists have apparently made a critical breakthrough in a long-sought energy system that could make clean, carbon-free and non-radioactive electricity production in the decades to come. A Department of Energy news conference is scheduled for Tuesday morning to announce a "major scientific breakthrough." In stories published Sunday evening, the Financial Times and the Washington Post said the agency will announce that scientists at the federal Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory have for the first time created a nuclear fusion reaction that produced more energy than it took to create. Read more

  • Analysis: America needs the nuclear option to keep our homes warm – and to fight climate change.

Just for subscribers:

These articles are for USA TODAY subscribers. You can sign up here. Already a subscriber and want premium content texted to you every day? We can do that! Sign up for our subscriber-only texting campaign.

Here's why 2021 FBI hate crime data is flawed

Despite increasing concerns about the rise of bias-motivated crimes and growing domestic extremism in the U.S., even fewer law enforcement agencies reported data on hate crimes to the FBI last year. An annual FBI report released Monday found there were more than 7,000 hate crimes in 2021. But that's just a fraction of the true number, according to experts – including the bureau's director. A drop in participating agencies has made it more difficult than ever to capture hate crime trends, experts say. Read more

Kendall Allen, left, and Kaycie Franks hold a sign reading &quot;Hate Has No Home Here&quot; at the Club Q - Remembrance and Radicalization vigil for victims of the Club Q shooting held at Acacia Park in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.
Kendall Allen, left, and Kaycie Franks hold a sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" at the Club Q - Remembrance and Radicalization vigil for victims of the Club Q shooting held at Acacia Park in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

One more thing

&quot;The Banshees of Inisherin&quot; is up for best comedy/musical at the 2022 Golden Globes alongside genre-smashing surprise hit &quot;Everything Everywhere All at Once,&quot; lavish Hollywood period film &quot;Babylon,&quot; murder mystery sequel &quot;Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery&quot; and satire &quot;Triangle of Sadness.&quot;
"The Banshees of Inisherin" is up for best comedy/musical at the 2022 Golden Globes alongside genre-smashing surprise hit "Everything Everywhere All at Once," lavish Hollywood period film "Babylon," murder mystery sequel "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" and satire "Triangle of Sadness."

Nicole Fallert is a newsletter writer at USA TODAY, sign up for the email here. Want to send Nicole a note, shoot her an email at NFallert@usatoday.com or follow along with her musings on Twitter. Support journalism like this – subscribe to USA TODAY here.

Associated Press contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Title 42, winter weather, government shutdown, Golden Globes: Daily Briefing

Latest Stories

  • Cops walked into this Florida home and smelled ammonia. Then they took a look around

    Florida deputies encountered a shocking scene last Wednesday evening at a home Beverly Hills, about a half-hour drive south from Ocala.

  • Canucks reportedly looking to trade Bo Horvat amid stalled contract talks

    It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Canadian speedskater Ivanie Blondin embraces beefy race schedule

    CALGARY — Ivanie Blondin relishes a heavy workload. The 32-year-old speedskater from Ottawa will compete in six races in three days by the time the World Cup concludes Sunday in Calgary. Blondin was a third of Canada's women's pursuit team that won Olympic gold in February. She claimed individual silver in the women's mass start and also raced the 3,000 and 1,500 in Beijing. In a sport where skaters often specialize in sprints, middle distance or endurance, an all-rounder is rare. "It keeps me m

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • London's young female soccer players thrilled for Canada's pro women's league

    Cindy Lee, 15, has played soccer for most of her life as a defensive midfielder for the Whitecaps London club, and hopes to someday represent team Canada at a future women's World Cup. And that dream came one step closer to her when she heard a national professional league is underway for 2025. Lee believes it'll open up lots of doors for female athletes like herself looking to pursue to the sport as a career. "It's time for diversity and more employment opportunities," she said. "There's so muc

  • Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel placed on IR

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel was placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury, the club confirmed Monday. The designation means Eichel must miss at least seven days dating back to when he couldn't physically play. Defenseman Zach Whitecould went out Sunday with a lower-body injury, and on Monday was placed on long-term IR, the team confirmed. That designation means Whitecloud will miss at least 10 games and 24 days. The Knights announced on Twitter

  • Warriors beat Celtics 123-107 in NBA Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers' game

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle. All five starters from Friday night's 120-116 victory over Atlanta have been ruled out. The Nets said Joe Harris (left ankle) and Ben Simmons (left knee and calf) also w

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’

  • Canada's Marielle Thompson scores silver medal at ski cross World Cup opener

    Canada's Marielle Thompson claimed women's World Cup ski cross silver in the season-opening event on Thursday in Val Thorens, France. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund in the final, while Switzerland's Talina Gantenbein finished third in the event.Thompson was pleased with her performance despite a hiccup in the final. "Stoked to start the season on such a good note," Thomson said in a release. "I made a little mistake in the final that cost me but looking forw

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Braathen wins 1st World Cup slalom of the season

    VAL d'ISÈRE, France (AP) — A flawless second run helped Lucas Braathen win the first World Cup slalom of the season on Sunday for the third victory of his career. The Norwegian skier let out a yell and thumped his chest after seeing his time on the board and then he just had to wait for his compatriot and defending World Cup slalom champion Henrik Kristoffersen, who had a slender lead of 0.07 seconds from the first run. However, an error-strewn run from Kristoffersen on the Face de Bellevarde co