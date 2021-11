Titans waive Adrian Peterson 3 weeks after signing former league MVP

Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson (8) walks the sideline during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

The Tennessee Titans waived running back Adrian Peterson on Tuesday, three weeks after signing the former league MVP.

They also signed veteran wide receiver Golden Tate to their practice squad.

Peterson, 36, played in three games for Tennessee as the Titans scramble to fill the void left by then-NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry, who suffered a foot injury that required surgery in a Week 8 win over the Indianapolis Colts.