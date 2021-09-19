Titans Twitter mad at officials after questionable call to overturn Julio Jones TD

After a rough Week 1 in his Tennessee Titans debut, Julio Jones got on the board with a spectacular toe-tap touchdown on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Or so it seemed.

With Seattle leading 17-6 late in the second quarter, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill looked up to find Jones covered by linebacker Jordyn Brooks on third-and-5 from the Seahawks 6-yard line. He exploited the mismatch, targeting Jones in the back of the end zone.

The seven-time Pro Bowl receiver shed his defender, leapt at the baseline and came down with the ball with both feet tapping the turf before he landed out of bounds for what looked like his first Titans touchdown.

Officials ruled it that way on the field. But replay officials though otherwise.

After watching the catch from multiple angles, replay officials overturned the call on the field. They declared that Jones' left heel had touched the boundary line, nullifying the catch. None of the angles shown on the CBS broadcast showed evidence of Jones stepping out of bounds. In fact, they appeared to confirm that Jones did, in fact, land in bounds.

As does this screenshot.

But replay review is final. And the Titans were forced to settle for a Randy Bullock field goal to cut their deficit to 17-9.

The same Titans Twitter account that celebrated the would-be Jones touchdown took notice — and a not-so-subtle jab at the replay crew.

They overturned this. What do y'all think? 😒 https://t.co/9lS9nWIcGz — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 19, 2021

Coaches and players draw fines for criticizing officials. In this case, Titans social media has Jones covered.