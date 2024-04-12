The Titans trade a seventh-round pick to Cleveland for a reserve offensive tackle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have traded a seventh-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft to the Cleveland Browns for offensive tackle Leroy Watson IV.

The Titans announced the deal Friday, pending Watson passing a physical. Tennessee will send the No. 227 pick overall to Cleveland to add depth to the offensive line.

The 6-foot-5, 311-pound Watson played seven games with Cleveland last season. He spent the 2022 season on the San Francisco practice squad after signing as an undrafted college free agent out of Texas San Antonio. He played tight end with 25 catches for 297 yards and two touchdowns.

Titans general manager Ran Carthon worked for San Francisco in 2022, and new offensive line coach Bill Callahan coached the Browns’ offensive line last season.

The Titans desperately need depth at both offensive tackle and tight end. Coach Brian Callahan noted they had only three tight ends on the roster when he talked to reporters Wednesday as Tennessee started its offseason program this week.

Offensive tackle has been an issue since three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan tore his right ACL in September 2022 for the second time in three seasons. Left tackle is expected to be a top target for Tennessee, which holds the seventh overall pick in the draft starting April 25.

The trade still leaves the Titans with a pair of seventh-round draft picks.

Cleveland doesn't have a first-round pick in this draft. This trade gives the Browns six overall selections, including two in the seventh round.

Teresa M. Walker, The Associated Press