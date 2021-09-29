'Titans of tonnage': Fat Bear week is here, with bracket to vote on the chonkiest of them all

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Move over shark week, there's a new animal ready to capture everyone's attention — it's Fat Bear Week in America.

While sharks' week-long spotlight usually consists of hearing how deadly they are, Fat Bear Week takes the deadly nature of these fascinating beasts out of the picture and shows how hefty these majestic creatures can get.

Put on by the Katmai National Park & Preserve in southwest Alaska, the national park is home to an estimated 2,200 brown bears. The celebration started off as a singular day in 2014, but it wasn't long until it captivated the rest of the country.

"Everyone was just amazed by it," Sara Wolman, project and media manager for Katmai Conservancy, told USA TODAY. "In a world where we're constantly experiencing things like climate change, that really hit a note with people."

More bear news: 3 men approached a group of wild brown bears in Alaska. They're now facing federal charges.

Cute and cuddly, but also deadly: Brown bears are the deadliest wild animal in North America

Cheryl Spencer, a ranger at the park, said over 650,000 people voted last year, and they are expecting a lot more this time around.

While the contest can be viewed as fat-shaming these bears, it's actually a necessity for them to get this large. With winter around the corner, hibernation means these bears won't be eating for a while.

"Getting fat is what they're aiming for all summer," Wolman said. Spencer added bears lose about a third of their body weight in hibernation, meaning putting on the weight is critical to their survival.

While the celebration is all in fun, it actually raises awareness for how bears are dealing with climate change. The reason these bears can gain all the weight is because of the abundance of salmon present in the area. If the salmon were to disappear, the bears would be in great danger.

"Things that could affect the salmon run would directly have massive effects on not only bears, but the lives of other wildlife out here," Spencer said. "They're sort of the heartbeat here."

Meet some of the bears competing

A total of 12 bears will compete for the title of 2021 Fat Bear Week champion. Voting is open until a champion is determined on Oct. 5, also known as Fat Bear Tuesday. Voting can be done here, and you and your friends can download a bracket to fill out, March Madness-style.

JavaScript is not available.

This year's contenders are some of the chonkiest the annual celebration has seen with five of the seven past winners once again competing this year. Here are some of the bears vying for this year's title.

747

747.
747.

Fat Bear Week reigning champion, the adult male was first identified in 2004 and has lived up to his jet airplane name. He also has apparently asserted himself as the most dominant bear on the Brooks River with his size alone, allowing him to choose any feeding spot he wants.

"747 is just an absolute tank," Parker said. "Last year, we estimated him to be about 1,400 pounds at the end of fall... I think he's fatter this year too."

435 Holly

435 Holly.
435 Holly.

Known as the bear that went viral on Twitter, Holly was first identified in 2001 and is one of the "more experienced and tolerant mother bears" in the competition. She also was the 2019 winner.

"She's like a gorgeous fat round bear," Wolman said.

128 Grazer

128 Grazer.
128 Grazer.

Wolman said 128 Grazer's opening round matchup with 435 Holly is "really hard" to pick. Grazer first appeared in 2005 as a young cub and this year introduced her two cubs to the river. She is considered the most defensive mother among the bears.

"I've seen her in person just like stand up to a massive bear," Wolman said. "She's just like the epitome of girl power."

480 Otis

480 Otis.
480 Otis.

The most decorated bear in the tournament, Otis is a three-time champion. He's one of the oldest bears as he was already around 4-years-old when he was first spotted in 2001. Being an older bear, he is strategic in getting food and avoids fighting for spots against younger, stronger bears. He also seems poised to win his fourth title.

"He's known for sitting in his 'office' on the far side of the fall. He just chills there and waits for the fish to come to him," Wolman said. "He really did put on the pounds this year."

151 Walker

151 Walker.
151 Walker.

One of the younger bears in the competition, Walker has grown into quite the competitive bear and now asserts his dominance over others. He is estimated to weigh more than the 1,000 pounds he weighed last year. He's also one of Spencer's favorites to win.

"He's been on the bracket a couple times before, but he's never won. However, he's like the fattest he's ever been this year," she said.

32 Chunk

32 Chunk.
32 Chunk.

Arguably one of the best names in the competition, Chunk's personality is also worth noting. He will challenge bears for food and feeding locations, but will also play with other bears, which isn't common for dominant bears. Last year, he weighed an estimated 1,200 pounds.

To see the rest of the contenders and learn more about each one, you can "meet the bears" here.

Watch: Brown bears master synchronized napping in adorable footage

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fat Bear Week bracket: Vote in Katmai National Park's celebration

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manny Pacquiao announces his retirement from boxing

    Pacquiao, 42, will retire as the boxing's only eight-division champion. He'll presumably shift his focus to politics in the Philippines, where he is running for president.

  • Jalen Smereck 'will not play another game' until Deniskin is punished for racist taunt

    One of the more abhorrent scenes to have played out on a sheet of ice happened over the weekend in Ukraine, and the victim is demanding action.

  • Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood remains unvaccinated, still weighing decision

    The Devils could be without their star netminder whenever they play in Canada as Blackwood remains New Jersey's lone unvaccinated player.

  • Report: NHL investigating Evander Kane over possible COVID protocol violation

    Evander Kane continues to make headlines for the wrong reasons.

  • Jon Jones allegedly pulled woman's hair, headbutted car and challenged cops to fight during arrest

    Jon Jones was charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a police vehicle.

  • Scottie Barnes: Boucher, Anunoby are tough to guard

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes discusses his early impressions of camp, where he’s most comfortable on the floor and expectations for this season.

  • 4 Blue Jays X-Factors for make-or-break series vs. Yankees

    The most important Blue Jays regular-season series in years could feature an unlikely hero or two.

  • Ben Simmons reportedly doesn't want to play with Joel Embiid anymore

    Ben Simmons believes he and Joel Embiid have incompatible styles of play.

  • Simone Biles reflects on Olympics ordeal: 'I should have quit way before Tokyo'

    Biles opened up about how the last seven years of her life ended up impacting her time in Tokyo.

  • Guardiola becomes winningest coach in Manchester City history

    When Manchester City defeated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 25, it marked Pep Guardiola's 221st win as manager, placing him atop the Sky Blues' history books.

  • What to watch: NFL Week 4 preview, schedule, live streams

    The Week 4 slate in the NFL is loaded and will feature Tom Brady making his return to Gillette stadium.

  • What to watch: UEFA Champions League, EPL streams for week of Sept. 27

    The UEFA Champions League returns with a cracking slate of games for Matchday 2 – including Lionel Messi searching for his first goal in Parisian blue against a manager who helped make him a superstar.

  • If Andrew Wiggins is fighting for beliefs by refusing vaccine, it's fair for media to ask about it

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. This past weekend, information trickled out of San Francisco about Andrew Wiggins, the Canadian national team star, and a key piece of the Golden State Warriors' plans to rebound from a lacklustre season. We learned Wiggins, who is scheduled to enter his second full season with the Warriors, was restricted to solo workouts because local COVID-19 protocols

  • Brady chases all-time yards passing record in reunion game

    Sometime in the first half Sunday night, Tom Brady should add another record to his already impressive haul of them. It couldn't come in a more appropriate location. With 68 yards passing in his return to New England, Brady will surpass Drew Brees' mark of 80,358 yards that stand as the most ever in the regular season. Brady will add that to his long list of NFL records that already includes most TD passes (591), most wins as a starting quarterback (232), most Super Bowl titles (seven) and most

  • End of an era: Manny Pacquiao finally says goodbye to boxing

    It was unquestionably the right call, because boxing isn’t kind to those who overstay their welcome.

  • Buehler earns career-high 15th win, Dodgers beat Padres 2-1

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers need to win the week to catch NL West-leading San Francisco, and even that might not be enough. The defending World Series champions opened their final homestand of the regular season with a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night. The Giants beat Arizona 6-4, leaving the Dodgers two games back with five to play. Los Angeles needs to win out and hope the Giants lose three in order to claim a ninth straight NL West crown. “We got to take c

  • LEADING OFF: Yanks' Cole faces Jays with wild card in sight

    A look at what's happening around the majors today: ___ WILD, WILD EAST Yankees ace Gerrit Cole makes what might be his final start of the regular season in a critical showdown against Toronto. New York took the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night to move three games ahead of the Blue Jays for the top AL wild card. Cole (16-8, 3.08) will try to strengthen the Yanks’ grip on a postseason spot while also solidifying his Cy Young Award candidacy. The four-time All-Star has never won the pri

  • LEADING OFF: Yanks' Cole faces Jays in potential last start

    A look at what's happening around the majors Wednesday: ___ WILD, WILD EAST Yankees ace Gerrit Cole makes what might be his final start of the regular season in a critical showdown against Toronto. New York took the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night to move three games ahead of the Blue Jays for the top AL wild card. Cole (16-8, 3.08) will try to strengthen the Yanks’ grip on a postseason spot while also solidifying his Cy Young Award candidacy. The four-time All-Star has never won the

  • Astros walk twice with bases loaded in 9th, beat Rays 4-3

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros walked off to end a wild ninth-inning rally against the Tampa Bay Rays, moving closer to securing a postseason berth. The party will have to wait one more day at least, with the Seattle Mariners stubbornly sticking around. Rays reliever JT Chargois walked two Houston batters with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, propelling the Astros to a 4-3 win that snapped a four-game skid. Houston turned its attention to Seattle, which finished off a 4-2 win over Oaklan

  • Giants earn 103rd win to tie third-most wins in team history

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, bases-loaded single in San Francisco's four-run sixth inning, Brandon Crawford added an RBI hit two batters later and the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Tuesday night. The NL West-leading Giants (103-54) maintained a two-game division lead over the rival Dodgers, who beat the Padres at home. Los Angeles (101-56) has won the last eight West crowns. San Francisco matched the 1993, 1962 and 1912 clubs for third-most wins in team histor