Titans take down Packers in frigid, snowy Green Bay I The Rush

THE RUSH with Jared Quay.

It's Friday, November 18, 2022

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers failed to build on their win over the Cowboys with a Thursday Night Football loss to the Tennessee Titans in a frigid and snowy Green Bay

Sunday’s Cleveland Browns vs Buffalo Bills game has been relocated to Detroit because of an impending weather event

Major League Baseball has crowned its Most Valuable Players of 2022, with Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League and Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, capping off his record-breaking season in the American League with the sport’s biggest individual prize