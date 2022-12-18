Titans tag-team for wild interception of Justin Herbert you have to see to believe

Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) tosses the ball to safety Joshua Kalu (28) to intercept a pass intended to Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

This is not your everyday interception.

Tennessee Titans cornerbacks Roger McCreary and Joshua Kalu tag-teamed on Sunday for one of the wildest NFL plays you'll ever see. The pick of Justin Herbert ended a scoring chance for the Los Angeles Chargers and prevented them from taking a halftime lead in an AFC matchup with playoff implications.

With the game tied at 7-7 in the final seconds of the second quarter, Herbert looked to Mike Williams in the front left corner of the end zone. Instead, he found McCreary, who was in deep zone coverage. McReary leapt up and out of bounds to grab the ball, then threw it back into the end zone before landing on his feet. Kalu then corralled the ball while standing on his tiptoes along the sideline. He stayed in bounds just long enough to secure the catch and a touchback.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Here's another look in slow motion, because why not.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

It looks like the practice that. And if they don't, it's great improv. Either way, it's immensely impressive.

The Chargers were in field goal range before the turnover, but instead walked away from the drive empty-handed. McCreary and Kalu, meanwhile, walked away with one of the plays of the season.