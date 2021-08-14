Titans Star Vincent Kartheiser Was Investigated Over Multiple On-Set Misconduct Allegations

Vincent Kartheiser

Jason Merritt/WireImage Vincent Kartheiser

Vincent Kartheiser was the subject of two internal investigations sparked by allegations of on-set misconduct during production on season 3 of Titans, PEOPLE has learned.

The 42-year-old actor — who plays Dr. Jonathan Crane (a.k.a. Scarecrow) on the HBO Max superhero series — was investigated by Warner Bros. Television's Labor Relations department after being accused of juvenile behavior and disruptive outbursts on set, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PEOPLE.

The insider says the relevant parties were interviewed and the investigation concluded that Kartheiser's actions didn't rise to the level of termination, but did warrant the studio to counsel him on behavioral matters.

A second investigation into Kartheiser was launched weeks later — just as production was coming to an end — after the studio received a new complaint about him, according to the source.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The studio's Labor Relations department again investigated the complaint, though this time it concluded with a representative being assigned to the set to monitor activities, insider says.

The source tells PEOPLE that both investigation were conducted remotely due to COVID-19 restrictions preventing investigators from traveling internationally to the Titans' set in Canada.

A representative for Kartheiser did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, though a spokesperson for the actor told Deadline — who was first to report the investigations — that he "vehemently denies the allegations" against him.

"Warner Bros investigated this matter and made clear to Mr. Kartheiser its expectations for behavior on the set, and he agreed to comply with their directives," the rep said.

Story continues

Vincent Kartheiser

Michael Kovac/Getty Vincent Kartheiser

RELATED: Justice League Star Ray Fisher Accuses Director Joss Whedon of 'Gross, Abusive' Behavior on Set

Kartheiser is best known for playing Pete Campbell on Mad Men. He's been married to actress Alexis Bledel since 2014.

The actor joined Titans, which is based on the DC Comics superhero group Teen Titans, as a series regular on its third season.

According to Deadline, he signed onto the show on a one-year deal and is not expected to return if the series is renewed for a fourth season.