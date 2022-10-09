Titans Season 4 Sets Release Date, Reveals Supernatural Cult-Themed Teaser and Beast Boy's Supersuit

Nightwing and his fellow Titans will swing back into crimefighting action on Thursday, Nov. 3, it was announced this weekend at New York Comic Con.

Season 4 will launch with its first two episodes, followed by weekly episodes releases through Dec. 1. An additional six episodes will be released in 2023.

More from TVLine

Titans Beast Boy

HBO Max also revealed a supernatural cult-themed teaser video (watch above), as well as a first look at a new supersuit for Beast Boy (played by Ryan Potter), which was created by costume designer LJ Shannon (right; click to zoom).

In Titans Season 4, the titular team of heroes, as teased in the last October’s finale, are heading back to San Francisco — though after a stop in Metropolis, they will find themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers unlike anything they’ve faced before.

It was also previously scooped that S.T.A.R. Labs will play a “pivotal role” in Season 4.

On the casting front, Joseph Morgan (The Originals) will play Brother Blood (aka Sebastian Blood, see photo), Franka Potente (Taboo) will play Mother Mayhem (aka May Bennett, see photo), Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) will recur as Jinx, a “quick-witted criminal and master of dark magic,” see photo; and Titus Welliver (Deadwood, Bosch) will portray no less than Lex Luthor (see photo).

Want scoop on Titans Season 4, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.